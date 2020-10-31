PROVO, Utah -- The mountain that was No. 11 BYU was too much for the Hilltoppers to climb.
The Western Kentucky football team couldn't keep the Cougars' high-scoring offense out of the end zone in the first half and lost at LaVell Edwards Stadium 41-10 on Saturday.
"Good BYU football team we played tonight, very talented team. We had penalties that were unlike us -- I was a little disappointed in that," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. " ... Kids played hard, tried to give their best, but penalties and turnovers are going to get you versus good football teams."
BYU (7-0) scored on each of its five possessions in the first half to take a 35-3 lead into halftime against WKU (2-5). The Cougars racked up 312 yards of offense through two quarters, with Zach Wilson throwing for over 200 yards and three touchdowns, while the BYU ground attack ran for 109 yards.
The Hilltoppers didn't help themselves early on, either.
Entering averaging just three penalties per game, which was tied for third among FBS teams, and 27 penalty yards per game, which was eighth, WKU had six penalties for 59 yards to help BYU's offense stay on the field. The Hilltoppers also gave the Cougars the ball on a fumble on their second possession, and couldn't get the offense moving from there.
"I think it was a big, talented football team, and when you play those guys you have a tendency to get more penalties," Helton said. " ... It was probably more to do with when you play a good team, we just got out of position, lost technique and those kind of things."
BYU used a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive on the game's first possession, highlighted by a 38-yard reception from Gunner Romney and capped off on a 2-yard run from Tyler Allgeier.
Allgeier ran for 32 yards on third-and-1 on BYU's next possession to set up a 23-yard touchdown pass to Dax Milne from Wilson to go up 14-3. The Cougars got the ball back when Gaej Walker fumbled after a 14-yard run -- Isaiah Kaufusi forced and recovered it -- and BYU turned it into points with an eight-play, 39-yard drive capped off with a 5-yard run from Wilson.
BYU's fourth drive was kept alive by a targeting call on Devon Key on third-and-12. It was followed by a pass interference on WKU, and then a 42-yard score on a short pass from Wilson to Lopini Katoa, who took it the rest of the way for a 28-3 lead.
The Cougars' next series was kept alive by an unnecessary roughness penalty on Dominique Bradshaw after a play where WKU pressured Wilson into an incomplete pass on third-and-7. BYU finished that drive with a 4-yard pass to Isaac Rex from Wilson to make it 35-3 with 16 seconds left in the half.
"(Helton) did address the penalties (at halftime) and he also addressed the penalties after the game, and teammates were addressing the penalties with the teammates -- we have to hold each other accountable," WKU senior cornerback Dionte Ruffin said. "We can't do that. We're jeopardizing everything that we worked for. We work to get to fourth down, we can't have a penalty. We've just got to keep it rolling."
WKU was playing the style it wanted on its first possession, eating 8:14 off the clock with a 14-play drive that was capped off with a 44-yard Brayden Narveson field goal. From there, though, the Hilltoppers were only able to put 51 yards together before halftime and trailed by 32 points.
WKU was unable to capitalize on its opening possession of the second half, taking over 10 minutes off the clock and reaching the BYU 1-yard line before being turned over on downs. Dionte Ruffin intercepted Wilson on the ensuing possession and returned it to the BYU 3, before turning it into points when Josh Simon received a shovel pass from Tyrrell Pigrome for a touchdown with 3:09 to play in the third.
"The penalties hurt us for sure, as far as the offense goes," WKU junior offensive lineman Mason Brooks said. " ... It was just tiny mistakes, tiny mistakes, especially when you play a team as talented as BYU, penalties, not getting to the second level, just run through, falling down, things like that -- you play a team as talented as that, you can't give them opportunities like that and as a team ourselves, points are not the easiest to come by right now and things like penalties and missing blocks is killer."
BYU added field goals of 49 and 45 yards from Jake Oldroyd in the second half to make it a 41-10 final.
The Cougars finished with 410 yards, with Wilson accounting for 224 on 18-of-32 passing and 35 rushing on five attempts. Allgeier finished with 95 yards on 16 carries, and Milne led receivers with 67 yards on five receptions. BYU is scheduled to play at Boise State on Friday.
WKU finished with 262 yards. Pigrome had 106 yards on 19-of-30 passing, before being replaced by Darius Ocean midway through the fourth. Walker finished with 75 yards on 17 carries, and Simon had 28 yards on five receptions. WKU finished with 10 penalties for 96 yards.
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to travel to FAU next week to start a four-game Conference USA stretch to close the regular season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.