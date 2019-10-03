A new coaching aid made its debut on Western Kentucky’s sideline last Saturday.
The large piece constructed for the team in a matter of frantic minutes made quite the impression not long after WKU’s coaches realized they needed a veil they originally didn’t have.
Those in WKU’s coaches’ booth suspected UAB’s coaches were picking up on hand signals for WKU’s offense, and the staff needed a sheet to hide those signs the rest of the game.
The solution? A tarp rarely used for special teams drills, two wooden dowel rods, zip ties and, of course, duct tape.
“Like anything in football, our staff knows their staff and it was a matter of time,” Helton said of the tarp addition after the game. “There’s a lot of familiarity. Going into the fourth quarter, it only takes a matter of time until they start to pick up and we start to pick up theirs as well.”
Sometime in the third quarter, offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis, who coaches from the press box, made a call to the sideline to get the biggest bed sheet or biggest object they could find to hold up and block signs.
The team’s head equipment manager, Ben Hayden, was approached by tight ends coach Zach Lankford – ironically a UAB alum as well as Ellis – explaining the situation. Coincidence or not, WKU’s only three-and-out drives of the night were its first two to start the third quarter.
“We need it right now,” Hayden recalled to the Daily News. “(UAB) had one. I didn’t know what we were going to use. Maybe the capes the players wear over their pads like huge jackets for rain and cold? I thought of that. Then I thought I’m going to have to run up to the president’s box and see if they have anything up there.”
In hindsight, Hayden said he would’ve tried to find a long tablecloth from the Jack and Jackie Harbaugh Club. While reliving the situation Wednesday, he remembered the team actually has decorative tablecloths with WKU logos on it for recruiting events.
Instead, Hayden ran into the equipment room and found a large tarp used maybe once a month on special teams for teaching punt blocks. It has hash marks spray painted on it and then angles around a circle to coach punt blocks.
“It’s like a tarp that would cover home plate,” Hayden said. “The thing is huge. If I remember right, it’s maybe five yards this way and eight across.”
Hayden grabbed the sheet and sat it flat on the sidelines with equipment staffer Josh Peterson.
“The whole sideline could see it.”
They had to fold the sheet since it was too big. Zach Grant, director of player personnel, ran to the strength and conditioning room and found two long wooden dowel rods that are normally used for core exercises.
They duct-taped and tied the sheet around the rods, then zip tied it at the bottom and the top of the rods. The sheet made its Houchens-Smith Stadium debut minutes later.
“We had it done once the material was out there in maybe three or five minutes,” Hayden said.
The prototype served its one-game purpose. Hayden went to the Home Depot on Monday morning to make one WKU will use the rest of the season.
“Bought an actual tarp and some closet rods and threw it together,” Hayden said. “It’s like a real screen and was $48 to get it done.”
The tarp to cover sideline signals isn’t a new concept in football, but it’s a tactic WKU hasn’t ventured toward until Saturday.
“Normally our signals are very good that don’t get picked up,” Helton said. “But there was way too much familiarity. We had to start covering it up.”
