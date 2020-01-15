Rick Stansbury is lenient with his freshmen. There’s just enough of a veteran presence on Western Kentucky’s roster that the coach can let freshmen play through mistakes in an effort to grow as a player, so long as those mistakes don’t effect the outcome of a game.
WKU’s last game against Middle Tennessee allowed for two freshmen to grow in a game that was decided by halftime. Jeremiah Gambrell and Isaiah Cozart each played season-high minutes and “added to” the Hilltoppers’ 16-point win on Saturday.
Stansbury has vocally placed his confidence in Gambrell and finally put Cozart as one of the first off the bench at Middle Tennessee. Both players made the most of their minutes, with Gambrell scoring seven points with six rebounds in 19 minutes. Cozart saw the floor for the first time since Nov. 23, but had a slam dunk in his nine minutes as the first forward off the bench.
Especially with the Hilltoppers (10-6 overall, 3-1 Conference USA) without center Charles Bassey and temporarily without senior guard Camron Justice, those contributions are critical today so it’ll pay off in March.
“To get that experience in right now is showing coach you can use (freshmen) in the tournament and whenever you need instead of coach looking down the bench and second-guessing himself on putting someone in,” junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth said.
Cozart, Gambrell and the already-established guard Jordan Rawls make it three freshmen Stansbury is relying on in a depleted lineup. By nature of WKU’s needs, Cozart’s contributions could be the most impactful if he can establish consistent minutes in the post.
Before Bassey’s injury, WKU’s post relief consisted of Carson Williams moving from forward to center or senior Matt Horton coming off the bench for a few minutes. But Horton’s hasn’t added the consistency Stansbury is looking for in the paint and Williams has moved down to the center spot Bassey previously held before his season-ending injury in December.
That depth limited the 6-foot-7 Cozart’s opportunities until now.
“I just believe that every day when I come to practice, I try to put everything on the floor and all the hard work I can give, I try to pull out in practice and coach sees that a bit,” Cozart said. “Just the effort I try to give every day, it gets me a little more playing time.”
A changeup in the post is what Stansbury was looking for when he subbed Cozart into the game first with Gambrell. The Richmond native and finalist for the Kentucky Mr. Basketball award played just nine minutes, but the few possessions he experienced, Stansbury said, are crucial to the 6-7 forward’s growth.
“Any mistakes he makes, only time is going to cure,” Stansbury said. “We need more out of him right now than we probably planned on, but it’s a great opportunity for him and we have confidence to let him play through some things and let him help us right now.”
Cozart averaged 20 points and 12.2 rebounds as a senior at Madison Central High School. He was named the Region 11 Player of the Year, a two-time First Team All-State selection and boasts a state-record 716 blocked shots.
Cozart’s freshman year has been about learning behind Bassey and Horton and catching up to the tempo of college basketball.
“Learning and adapting to the speed of the game, I feel like I’ve learned a lot there, especially with Charles out,” Cozart said. “We have to be more physical as a team. I feel like I’ve learned quite a lot.”
