2023 Conference USA Women's Golf Championships

Western Kentucky sophomore Catie Craig won the Conference USA women's golf individual championship Saturday in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

 JC RIDLEY/Conference USA

DALLAS – Western Kentucky University Lady Topper golfer Catie Craig and Sydney Hackett were named to the Conference USA All-Academic teams, the league announced Monday afternoon. Craig earned a spot on the first team while Hackett grabbed a spot on the second.