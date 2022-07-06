Bowling Green Lady Purples coach Whitney Creech yells instructions to the team in their third straight region title with a 62-34 win against Franklin-Simpson in the KHSAA Girls Region 4 Championship at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Lady Toppers guard Whitney Creech (5) drives while guarded by Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters guard Amber Dixon (10) during WKU's 71-67 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at E. A. Diddle Arena. (Austin Anthony/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Former Western Kentucky women's basketball standout Whitney Creech has been added to the 2022-23 staff as a graduate assistant, head coach Greg Collins announced Wednesday.
"I couldn't be more thrilled to have Whitney back," Collins said in a news release. "Whit is so much more than a familiar face. She's family. Just as she played, Whit is a tireless competitor with tremendous character. She's resourceful. She cares about people and that's why everyone loves her. Whitney is going to be a great coach. She's already an ideal role model. Now, I just have to remember during the season that she can't sub back into the game."
Creech, a Jenkins native, was a four-year letterwinner with WKU, playing from 2016-20. Creech scored 958 career points as a Lady Topper and notched 360 assists in her career. She had C-USA's best assist-to-turnover ratio in 2019-20 with a 1.9 rate.
"I'm honored and humbled to have the opportunity to work alongside some of the best coaches and mentors of my athletic career," Creech said in a news release. "Because of them, I became a better player, but more importantly a better person. After two years of being away, it feels good to be home. Go Tops!"
Creech is Kentucky's all-time leading high school scorer, female or male, with 5,527 points. She led the nation in scoring her junior and senior seasons, averaging 50.3 points per game as a senior.
Creech spent the last two years as an assistant coach with the Bowling Green High School girls' basketball team. She helped lead the Lady Purples to two Sweet 16 appearances during that time.
