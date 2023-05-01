WKU defeats Charlotte, 14-10
Western Kentucky outfielder Ty Crittenberger (3) makes contact with the ball during a college baseball game Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Nick Denis Field. (Photo by Joe Imel/joe.imel@bgdailynews.com)

 JOE_IMEL

Western Kentucky University baseball outfielder Ty Crittenberger has been named the Conference USA Hitter of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon.