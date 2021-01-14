Western Kentucky’s defense shined in Clayton White’s time as the team’s defensive coordinator, but he’s now in the same role at South Carolina and Maurice Crum is ready to lead the Hilltoppers’ defensive unit.
Crum was officially promoted to be WKU’s next defensive coordinator Sunday after serving as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach last year in his fourth season with the program.
“I’m over the top. I’m elated. I can’t sleep because I’m so fired up. First day of school type of feeling. You just never forget that feeling,” Crum said Thursday in a Zoom conference with reporters. “I’m extremely honored to be in this position and really excited just to work, to work in the new capacity and have these new opportunities and just continue to coach football.”
Crum is currently the longest-tenured full-time Hilltopper coach, joining the team in 2017. He was with the program for White’s four years as defensive coordinator, and was promoted to co-defensive coordinator after the 2019 season. Crum says the experience working directly under White was “invaluable” and a “tremendous opportunity,” but now it’s his time to lead the unit, and he believes it’ll become a reflection of his personality.
“The last thing (White) said to me was, ‘Be yourself,’ “ Crum said. “When you’re trying to figure this whole thing out it’s, ‘Do I need to do this? Do I need to do that?’ You know what I mean? You’re thinking about all those things, and it was real comforting that his very last words to me were, ‘Be yourself.’ “
Crum, a two-time captain at linebacker for Notre Dame during his playing days, says he’s hoping to continue to bring competition to the defense, and the word he’d use to describe how he wants his defense to be is “attack.”
“Attack. Period, point blank,” he said. “We don’t want to be caught on our heels. We want every facet of the defense to have an attacking mindset and I think that works well with being competitive. When you compete, you’re trying to win, you’re trying to get the edge. That puts you on the attack.”
In 2020, the WKU defense ranked eighth nationally in pass yards allowed (177.3), 28th in total yards allowed (348.7) and 41st in points allowed (25.3) per game. The year prior, WKU allowed only 20.1 points per game – the 22nd-best mark in the nation and the lowest for the program since 2004.
WKU was 11th in Conference USA in turnover margin at minus-five, and forced only 10 in 12 games in the 5-7 2020 season. Crum is hopeful that competing and attacking mindset can lead to more, as well as a an increased focus in the weight room to “get a little bit stronger, lift a little nastier.”
He’ll have plenty of familiar faces around to help with that, as well.
Defensive tackle Jeremy Darvin, defensive end DeAngelo Malone, defensive backs Antwon Kincade and Omari Alexander and linebackers Malik Staples and Clay Davis are all expected to return with the NCAA’s blanket waiver for an additional year of eligibility, according to Crum, and the Hilltoppers also bring back several who were expected, like linebacker Nick Days, defensive tackle Ricky Barber, defensive end Juwuan Jones and defensive backs Beanie Bishop and Dominique Bradshaw.
WKU has also signed five transfers so far this offseason with defensive backs Miguel Edwards, Davion Williams and Tre Shaw, linebacker Matthew Flint and defensive end Michael Pitts.
Crum said things will be similar schematically for the most part with several returners, but he and the staff want to identify what his players do well as they go through the winter, spring and summer to find what will lead to the most success.
“I think any time when guys know the culture and guys know exactly where to go, I think it makes it very easy to push those buttons,” Crum said. “I think that allows for you to simply focus on the scheme rather than the overall makeup of the defense, because those guys have already been here, they’ve put in work, they know the expectations, they know me. ... I think it kind of makes for a really, really perfect match for me trying to be successful in my first year and a bunch of guys who have played a lot who want to continue that success.”
He’ll also have the benefit of returning much of the same staff that he worked with in years past. Special teams coordinator and safeties coach Andy LaRussa, defensive ends coach Kenny Baker and defensive tackles coach Kenny Martin are all expected to remain on staff. WKU is working to fill the hole in the staff as the Hilltoppers try to build on a defense that’s carried the team in recent years under its new defensive coordinator with several familiar faces returning.
“Football coaches, players, programs, we’re all creatures of habit and I think, especially when you do something well, it helps a lot to have that vote of confidence that I can kind of rest my head on that, that there’s a solid foundation,” Crum said. “Now every season is different, every season brings it’s own new opportunities, new situations, so you can’t sleep on it, but you can rest your head just having that comfort in your back pocket.”{&end}
