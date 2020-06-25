Western Kentucky rising redshirt senior Kelsey Aikey ranked 23rd on D1Softball’s Top-100 Pitchers List, which has been incrementally released on a weekly basis since April 15.
Based on analytics, D1Softball broke pitching into three categories: zone control, pitch ability and durability. Zone Control is how well the pitcher controls the strike zone with strikeouts, walks, wild pitches and hit by pitch. Pitch ability refers to the pitcher’s ability and uses statistics like WHIP, FIP and opponent slugging. Durability is largely based on innings pitched and batters faced, according to the organization.
The Cedar Falls, Iowa, native posted an overall mark of 89.64 after earning rankings of 86.9 (zone control), 95.25 (pitch ability) and 82.11 (durability).
Across 79 innings in 2020, Aikey had a 1.86 ERA to go along with a 10-3 record, seven complete games and three saves. The righty had 116 strikeouts against just 33 walks while limiting opposition to a .204 batting average.
Prior to the 2020 campaign being cut short, Aikey earned Conference USA’s Pitcher of the Week honor twice in five weeks of distribution. She was also named to the league’s preseason All-Conference team and was named one of 30 Senior CLASS Award candidates across all of Division I softball.
The lone Conference USA representative on D1Softball’s Analytics Top-100 rankings, Aikey will return for her fifth season at WKUl this fall.
