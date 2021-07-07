The past few springs have been tough for Michael Darrell-Hicks.
The former South Warren Spartan and Western Kentucky Hilltopper missed the 2019 season due to injury, had his return in 2020 shortened with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and struggled on the mound this spring.
But now the right-handed pitcher is starting to get his confidence back and is having fun as he prepares for the next step in his baseball career.
Darrell-Hicks has been playing for the Winchester (Va.) Royals of the Valley Baseball League this summer and was recently named to the North Division roster for the VBL All-Star Game.
"It's definitely an awesome feeling," Darrell-Hicks said. "Being selected as an all-star in any league is a good accolade to have. It just shows that I've been performing well and doing what I'm supposed to do up here."
The VBL All-Star Game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT Sunday at James Madison University's Veterans Memorial Park. Rosters were chosen by the league's coaches.
Darrell-Hicks entered the transfer portal after his spring with the Hilltoppers but used a connection with a now-former teammate – Glasgow native Dalton Shoemake – to help him land in Winchester this summer with the Royals.
"It's an awesome place," Darrell-Hicks said. "It's a really cool town and all the people here love the Winchester Royals, so that's a cool environment to play in."
After entering the transfer portal, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound Bowling Green native knew playing summer ball would help his chances of finding a new home, and it did. Darrell-Hicks was recently accepted to Jacksonville University and will play his final collegiate season with the Dolphins.
"I just wanted to go a place where I could showcase what I can do. Nothing against Western and no hard feelings there – I love Western and I loved my years I spent there – but I just felt it was something I had to do, get out of there and go somewhere else and see how I perform and stuff like that," he said. "(Jacksonville's) recruiting coordinator flew from Florida to Virginia to come watch me pitch and they offered me before the game and talked to me for a couple of weeks, I let it sit for a week and a half and then I decided that was the best spot for me, so I called the coaches and told them I was going to come in the fall."
Darrell-Hicks is hoping to take his strong play in the Shenandoah Valley to Florida.
He's a starter for the Royals, but pitching shortages have led to short trips to the mound in relief on days he'd normally throw bullpen sessions. Darrell-Hicks has a 1.92 ERA in 14 innings pitched over six appearances. Opponents are hitting just .177 against him and he's struck out 21 batters – an average of 1.5 per inning – and he says his fastball has been his best pitch lately.
"I've been throwing that low to mid-90s. That's been a really good pitch for me," Darrell-Hicks said. "I've been throwing a four-seam and a two-seam. My two-seam's been running a lot with some sink action, which has been really big for me.
"My slider is back to how I was throwing it before and I've got a lot of confidence in that. It's probably my best secondary pitch – my slider – and then even my changeup has come a long way. I've been throwing that for strikes in games and getting some swing and misses on it or some weak contact."
It comes after a tough spring, where Darrell-Hicks started three games and appeared in nine for WKU and posted a 16.87 ERA in 10.2 innings pitched. The year before, after missing all of his junior season in 2019, he went 2-1 and had 23 strikeouts in 18.2 innings while holding opponents to a .227 average, but that season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Darrell-Hicks was off to a promising start to his collegiate career after being a four-year letterwinner at South Warren, where he also racked up all-state second team, all-region and all-district honors. As a freshman at WKU, he made three starts and had 17 appearances out of the bullpen, and as a sophomore he led the Hilltoppers' pitching staff with a 12.9 K/9 rate in 20 appearances.
"I'm just kind of getting back in a groove and confident in what I'm doing and all the pitches I'm throwing – just having full confidence in myself and just trying to go out there and have fun. It's all about having fun," Darrell-Hicks said.
"It's awesome to be confident in yourself and not second-guessing anything that you're doing. I guess a big part of it is being in an atmosphere where you can be comfortable and have fun. All that's a big deal for being comfortable and performing the way you want to. I guess it's not dwelling on the past for me and knowing my abilities and being confident in what I can do."
Darrell-Hicks is hoping to continue his strong summer on the mound following the all-star break and into his time at Jacksonville.
But, more importantly, he wants to keep having fun.
"I'm just hoping to keep throwing strikes and having everything working and getting stronger and pushing myself to be the best pitcher I can be and have fun with it," Darrell-Hicks said. "Baseball's fun and I feel like a lot of people lose track of that while they're playing college sports, but it's supposed to be fun, so I'm just going to have fun doing it for as long as I can."