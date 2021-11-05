Western Kentucky junior Avri Davis came off the bench and tallied a career-high 14 kills to help the Hilltoppers to a 3-1 (20-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-15) at Charlotte on Friday.
No. 17 WKU saw Lauren Matthews go off for 22 kills while Logan Kael racked up 20 digs for the Hilltopper defense. WKU worked at a .329 hitting clip, and Nadia Dieudonne tallied 55 assists.
WKU is 65-2 across the 2021 calendar year and 78-4 across the last three seasons since the Hilltoppers' six seniors have all been with the program. WKU improved to 23-1 on the season with Friday’s win along with an 11-0 mark in Conference USA.
The first set featured four ties and five lead changes. The 49ers held WKU to a .238 hitting percentage in the frame and claimed it 25-20 for an early advantage.
WKU worked ahead to an 8-5 lead in the second set, forcing a 49ers’ timeout before pushing ahead to 13-6. Charlotte took its final timeout trailing 17-9 and the Hilltoppers led by as much as nine at 19-10. Charlotte fought back within four at 22-18 before WKU evened the match at 1-1 with the 25-19 second-set victory.
Kayland Jackson opened third-set action with a kill before the Hilltoppers ran out to a 12-5 lead to force the 49ers’ first timeout. A 4-0 run later, WKU’s lead was out to 16-5 to force Charlotte’s final timeout. While the hosts again battled back and made their way into double digits, WKU ran away with the set, 25-14. The Hilltopper defense racked up a match-best 23 digs in the frame while holding Charlotte to a .083 rate.
The Tops started the final set fast, jumping out to a 14-7 lead. The 49ers battled back within four at 19-15, but a 6-0 run off Brangers’ serve pushed WKU to a 25-15 decision.
Paige Briggs racked up 16 digs to go along with eight kills, two aces, a block and an assist on the night. Jackson also tallied eight kills, as well as three blocks. Katie Isenbarger and Matthews each recorded five blocks in the match. Isenbarger added six kills.
WKU registered 71 digs to Charlotte’s 58 and held the 49ers to a .186 hitting clip, well below its season average.
The Hilltoppers will close their series at Charlotte on Sunday with an 11 a.m. CT first serve against the 49ers.