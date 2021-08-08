Daewood Davis transferred to Western Kentucky during the offseason looking for a chance to show off his talents.
But if you take your eyes off of him for a second, you might miss him.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound redshirt junior is hoping to use his speed to help bring big plays to a revamped Hilltopper offense that features a deep outside receiver room this fall.
“I was at Oregon and I spent four years there, I won a Rose Bowl, I won a Pac-12 championship. I was playing here and there – I was playing mostly special teams – but I always felt like I had more to prove to everybody,” Davis said Saturday after the team’s fourth practice of fall camp. “I had a little boy, too, and I took it upon myself – like it’s more than me, I have to worry about my son.
“I knew I got all this talent. I just want to show it to the world.”
Davis was constantly on the move at Oregon, switching back and forth from offense to defense frequently while providing a boost on special teams. He redshirted in 2017 after his high school career at Deerfield Beech (Fla.), where we was a consensus three-star prospect and averaged 25.8 yards per reception as a senior.
In 2018, he played in seven games and caught one pass for 13 yards. He had nine receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown in 13 games in 2019, helping the Ducks to a Pac-12 championship and Rose Bowl victory. He appeared in one game last season.
Feeling like he had untapped talent that could be taken advantage of, he decided to pursue other opportunities. After flipping back and forth from receiver and cornerback because “anything they needed I was going to do it,” Davis wanted the opportunities to show off his abilities on the offensive side of the ball.
Shortly after entering the transfer portal, Davis received calls from WKU head coach Tyson Helton and newly-hired offensive coordinator Zach Kittley.
“Coach Helton – I didn’t know who coach Helton was. Coach Helton hit up my phone and we had a two-hour conversation. On the phone call, I just felt his genuineness. I knew he was a genuine person,” Davis said. “Then coach Kittley called me – he was new – and he told me about the offense. He told me they were going to throw the ball like 80 times a game, and that just shot up my blinkers, like, ‘I can do that.’ “
He decided on WKU over his hometown FIU because of the opportunities Kittley’s offensive system presents for a receiver and because of a “family atmosphere.”
And since arriving in Bowling Green, there’s been one thing that stands out the most about Davis to his new team – his speed.
“Daewood is by far the fastest guy we have on our team,” said Bailey Zappe, a Houston Baptist transfer who Helton named the team’s starting quarterback Tuesday at the team’s media day. “He can flat out just take the top off the defense. It’s great to have a guy like that to throw to.”
“I think by far he’s the fastest (player on the team),” junior receiver Craig Burt Jr. said Saturday. “Beanie Bishop may be a close second, but Daewood’s just one of the fastest players I’ve ever played with. He’s real fast.”
Davis, who said he played basketball, ran track – the 200-meter dash “was my race,” he says – and dabbled in soccer in addition to playing football, has twice been featured on the WKU Football Recruiting Twitter account’s top five fastest man lists through four practices, including posting the fastest time in the Hilltoppers’ second practice at 21.8 mph.
In the spring, Davis had the fourth-most appearances on the fastest man list with seven, behind running back Noah Whittington’s nine appearances and receiver Dayton Wade and defensive back Davion Williams’ eight. Davis posted the top speed throughout the spring at 23.2 mph.
Davis and his team are hoping that can translate into big plays down the field – something the Hilltoppers lacked last season.
WKU went 5-7 in 2020 and finished 12th of the 13 teams in Conference USA to play in scoring offense at 19 points per game and total offense at 290.3 yards per game. Only once last season did a WKU quarterback throw for more than 200 yards in a game – Tyrrell Pigrome threw for 218 in a victory at Charlotte.
In seven games, WKU’s starting quarterback didn’t complete a pass over 25 yards, and on five occasions the longest completion from the starting quarterback in that game was in the teens.
“Something that I talk to our guys about all the time, if you look at it statistically, yards per play is a big determiner of Ws,” WKU outside receivers coach Josh Crawford said. “Teams can have a lot of yards of offense, but statistically the team that has the greatest yards per play is typically the team that’ll come out and win. Typically, your deep, vertical balls are going to get targeted to your outside guys, so the thing I’m always challenging them on is our success Saturday in and Saturday out and in our practices day in and day out are really going to be judged offensively about how well we do on the outside.”
Davis is part of a deep receiver room hoping to boost offensive production this fall. Included in that are returning players like Burt and Mitchell Tinsley, as well as newcomers like Davis and Houston Baptist transfer Ben Ratzlaff.
“I always use the cheetah and the gazelle analogy. The great thing about our room is we’ve got depth. On a daily basis, it requires each one of them to come out on this field and give their best, because if you come out here and you don’t have a great day, there’s a guy that’s right behind you that’s capable,” Crawford said. “Right now, all those guys that we’re looking at going into the fall, it’s about getting reps and evaluations. That’s kind of what our process still is at this point.”{&end}