Davis producing strong career for Tops

At first glance, nothing appears out of the ordinary watching the Western Kentucky softball team in the field.
But a closer look at left field might leave you impressed.
When a ball is sent to Taylor Davis, she fields it with her left hand, before removing her glove and using her left arm to throw it back to the infield.
Erb's palsy limits Davis' ability to use her right arm, but it hasn't stopped her from producing a strong career with the Hilltoppers, and in her fourth season with the program, she's become one of the top players across Conference USA.
"It is so funny when people say (they don't notice) because I'm like, 'You're lying. There's no way,' " Davis said. "I think it's just honestly getting confident with it and not thinking about it."
The 5-foot-7 senior from Madison, Ala., has appeared in 139 games with 122 starts for WKU since the beginning of the 2019 season. Heading into this weekend's three-game series against Marshall at the WKU Softball Complex, she's a career .372 hitter, has scored 84 runs and driven in another 33, and has an on base percentage of .412. When she gets on, she's able to use her speed to advance, as proven with her 51 career stolen bases.
Defensively, Davis has a .972 career fielding percentage, with two assists and just one error over the last two seasons.
"She has done an incredible job for our team," WKU coach Amy Tudor said. "She's a great leader, she has a positive attitude, she's a great example of what we would want a Western Kentucky softball player to be."
***
Those numbers haven't come easy for Davis.
She was born with Erb's palsy, a nerve condition in the shoulder and arm that results in weakness or loss of muscle function. Davis says it limits her ability to do some basic things, like raise her arm above her head, and is the reason she now both fields and throws with the same arm.
Davis started playing softball around the time she was 7 or 8 years old and up until her freshman year of high school, she fielded right handed and threw left handed – her slap hitting style has been consistent during her life, however, she says.
Her coach at Sparkman High School, Dale Palmer, was the one that got her to try playing in the field the new way, and it's stuck since.
"He was like, 'If you want to play on varsity, let's try it out and see,' " Davis said. "It's kind of funny because I was freaking out and the first day I did it, I thought I was in trouble or something, but he was like, 'No, we just want to see.' The next day he was like, 'Do it again.' I was like, 'Oh, OK.'
"It's kind of funny because I'm better now than when I did (it the other way), and I didn't think that was possible."
The change started roughly a month before the season began, Davis says, and took a few practices to get used to. She says she was "a little bit dramatic" at first, and that "I'd be over here and my glove would be like 20 feet away," but she eventually found what worked. Outside of softball, she'd work on getting faster at the transition while sitting and doing basic things like watching TV.
Davis also pitched at the high school level and would use a glove on her right hand during that time, but if she was moved to the outfield, she'd switch gloves.
"It was very weird because I do everything left handed anyway, so even when I was catching with my right arm, very much my left hand was closing my glove or doing stuff like that, or I'd use it to stretch it out more," Davis said. "When I did it, it was weird because it was easier in a sense – it was easier to catch balls and to go get balls.
"The complication was to switch my glove over, but that was literally just a few practices. I just kept throwing and kept throwing and it got easier, and then it was, 'OK, how can I get faster doing it?' Nine times out of 10, I'll catch a ball and very rarely is there someone I have to throw out. When it happens, we just hope for the best."
***
Tudor grew up a baseball fan and was familiar with Jim Abbott – a former professional pitcher who threw and fielded with his left hand. When Palmer told Tudor about Davis' potential as a WKU recruit, she thought of the former pitcher.
"Watching him growing up and watching Major League Baseball at home on television I was like, 'How incredible is that?' That's where my mind immediately went and was like, 'This is awesome,' " Tudor said.
Tudor was in Chattanooga, Tenn., when Palmer told her about Davis, and it didn't take long after watching to know she wanted Davis on her team.
"He told me she catches and throws with the same arm, but you won't notice it until I tell you. She did it so well, it was kind of hard to pick up unless you're actually looking for it," Tudor said. "He pointed her out to me, and I just loved the way that she played, how hard she played and with such passion. I felt she could be a big asset to our team. I knew I wanted her immediately."
Davis says she had a couple other programs interested, and was somewhat hesitant about making the move to Kentucky. She was nervous during the process of finding a college because of her style in the field, and one interested program cooled off its recruitment because of it, she says, but she turned to her faith to find the right answer.
"I was freaking out – I was catching and throwing with one arm and not too many people do that – but I am very God-centered in my life, and I was like, 'OK Lord, whatever you decide, it's going to be very clear where I need to go.' "
After a visit to WKU and speaking with Tudor about financial aid, she decided on the Hilltoppers.
And more importantly she knew she'd be able to compete for a spot in Bowling Green.
"My thing, too, I didn't want to be promised anywhere to play," Davis said. "I wanted to compete, and so she made it clear – and I was afraid I wouldn't be able to compete with my arm – she was like, 'You're going to have a chance to compete here.' I said 'OK, I don't want you to give me handouts, but I also don't want to get here and in the back of your head be like, I'm not going to play her.'
"She was like, 'No, I'm going to give you this and you're going to have a chance to compete and if you produce, you're going to have a chance to play, and if you don't, you don't.' So I said 'OK.' "
***
Davis had some doubts about her ability to play at the college level initially, but those didn't last long.
"It's kind of funny, when I got into college – and obviously everyone is better when you get into college – I never realized how different hitting is, or how much I use my back arm to hit. I really kind of struggled a little bit because I was like, 'Oh, my front arm doesn't really work well so I'm not going to be as good as everyone,' " she said. "College can be real low and real high and it just goes back and forth.
"I had to get over that hump of, 'You've done this your whole life. You're going to adjust and you're just going to make it work.' "
Her first games came in Gulf Shores, Ala., at the Sand Dollar Classic. The Hilltoppers opened against Missouri State, and she was disappointed she didn't get to start. Davis pinch hit in the 8-0 victory, however, and recorded an RBI single.
"I didn't start the first game and obviously I was a little bummed about that, but I got to go in and pinch hit and I got a hit my first at bat," she said. "I remember thinking, 'Maybe college isn't as hard as I thought' – that was not the case."
Her first start came later that night against Auburn – the Power Five program from her home state where many friends went. She recalls a diving catch in the final game of the trip, and that's when she knew.
"I was just like, 'Wow, OK, I can do this.' "
Davis was in and out of the lineup throughout the season, finishing with 32 appearances and 20 starts. She hit .263 that season as she got used to everything that comes with being a college athlete.
She made the necessary adjustments, and has been extremely productive since.
She hit .437 in a 2020 spring shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, and followed with a .336 average the following season.
Leading into a big weekend series against Marshall – the two were tied with the best winning percentage across C-USA – she had a .430 batting average, a .477 slugging percentage and a .487 on base percentage. She's scored 32 runs and driven in another 15.
Prior to Tuesday's 5-0 win over Lipscomb – where she went 2-for-2 – Davis ranked third in C-USA in batting average, fourth in on base percentage and fifth in runs scored. She also had more sacrifice bunts than anybody in the league.
Davis has become one of WKU's leaders with her outgoing personality, in addition to her production on the field. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a blanket waiver for an additional year of eligibility granted by the NCAA, she can still come back for another year – and plans to – to try to add to her already impressive career at WKU.
"You take for granted how good she is at what she does and what she has to overcome," Tudor said. "It's pretty incredible, and obviously she's worked really hard at her softball skill set and had to overcome a few things to make that happen. I would say she's pretty tenacious."