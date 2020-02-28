Taylor Davis delivered a perfect 8-for-8 day at the plate Friday as Western Kentucky's softball team went on to win twice on the opening day of the Hilltopper Spring Fling at the WKU Softball Complex.
The Hilltoppers downed IUPUI 7-0 to get the day started before notching their fourth come-from-behind win of the season in an 8-4 victory over Austin Peay.
Davis tallied eight of WKU’s 21 hits on the day, while Kendall Smith racked up 6 of the Tops’ 14 RBIs across the wins. Paige Carter connected for two home runs, while Kennedy Sullivan and Smith each recorded one as well.
Shelby Nunn tossed her first complete-game shutout of the season in WKU’s 7-0 win over IUPUI to open play in the Hilltopper Spring Fling. The junior struck out four while allowing five hits in the Tops’ sixth shutout of the season.
Smith delivered at least one RBI in all three of her at-bats to finish with four on the game. She connected for a sacrifice fly, two-run home run and then a fielder’s choice. Smith’s homer was the first of back-to-back shots by the Hilltoppers as Carter followed suit. Davis registered a four-hit game, going 4-for-4 at the plate while scoring two runs and driving in another.
After scoring first for the second consecutive game in the nightcap against Austin Peay, WKU trailed 3-1 entering the bottom of the third. Davis got things going with a one-out single before touching the plate on a two-run home run from Sullivan to knot the score at 3.
Austin Peay struck back one more time in the top of the fourth with an RBI double following a walk to take a 4-3 lead.
That margin held until WKU came to the plate in the bottom of the fifth when the Tops sent 10 batters to the plate and regained the lead for good. Jordan Thomas led off the frame with a base hit and moved to second on another single from Davis. Both moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt from Sullivan before Smith reached on an error while driving home a run to tie the game at 4.
Carter followed with a home run off the second level of the parking structure for a 7-4 WKU lead and her second extra-base knock of the game.
WKU added its final run in the bottom of the sixth on Smith's RBI single.
Sullivan earned the win in the circle with 4 1/3 innings of relief work and is now 2-1 on the season. The sophomore struck out 10 batters.
WKU will close Hilltopper Spring Fling round-robin play with Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. tilt against Illinois State. The winning of that game will play immediately after in the 1 vs. 4 contest, while the loser will earn the No. 2 seed and will play in the 5:30 p.m. game.
