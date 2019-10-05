NORFOLK, Va. – Ty Storey and the Western Kentucky offense did just enough.
Although dreadful at times, the Hilltoppers offense later found a way to put Old Dominion away on a night the defense found another way to impress.
Storey’s touchdown pass to tight end Joshua Simon midway through the fourth quarter was enough to seal WKU’s 20-3 victory on a brisk night in Virginia.
The defense was pressured early by miscues that gave Old Dominion (1-4 overall, 0-1 Conference USA) a short field that only produced three points.
WKU (3-2, 3-0) settled from there and crept its way to 20 unanswered points that emptied the stands with eight minutes to go at the new S.B. Ballard Stadium.
“Knowing you have a defense like we do is definitely a good feeling,” Storey told the Daily News after the game. “We have to go out there and put up points, but having those guys with our backs out there like that is big time.”
The Hilltoppers now sit 3-0 in C-USA with a break in conference action this week as Army comes to Houchens-Smith Stadium. WKU has scored exactly 20 points in all three victories over FIU, UAB and now Old Dominion. The Hilltoppers needed late defensive stops to lock up their first two wins, but the defense was even better this time.
The Hilltoppers have yet to allow a touchdown in the second half of all three conference games and the three points allowed were the fewest since defeating Florida Atlantic 52-3 on Oct. 29, 2016.
The Monarchs were held to 160 yards of offense for 2.7 yards per play and were 2-of-14 on third-down attempts.
“Outstanding by the defense, I can’t say enough about it,” WKU coach Tyson Helton said. “… The defensive staff does a great job and they’re playing with a lot of confidence. They believe in each other and this team. I’ve been on a lot of football teams, but never one this close that believes they’re going to accomplish a lot of things.”
Old Dominion tried to establish a run game, but abandoned that plan and leaned on the arm of junior quarterback Stone Smartt. The Monarchs ran 20 times in the first half, but just 11 in the second. Smartt threw 21 passes in the second half and finished 11-of-27 for 105 yards and an interception that Ta’Corian Darden picked off by jumping on a juggled pass in the flat during the second quarter.
“(We have) leadership and everybody on our defense knows they have to do their job,” Darden said. “We have a motto of whatever it takes. Do whatever it takes to win. That’s what every single position is doing and we’re coming together as a team and making plays and having fun out there.”
Monarchs coach Bobby Wilder said WKU’s defense didn’t do anything special to stop his team from reaching the end zone for the first time this season. The Monarchs didn’t help themselves either with nine penalties for 73 yards. The Hilltoppers were flagged just four times.
“They did not show blitz tonight, which they had in some previous games,” Wilder said. “They basically played coverage. They were defending the run and making us pass and we needed to create some plays in the pass game and we did not do that. They played a lot of zone coverage tonight and there were opportunities to throw and catch the ball, and right now it seems like there’s a breakdown every play.”
WKU’s offense was once again stagnant to start the game and really only pieced one long drive that finished in the end zone. Although the Hilltoppers outgained ODU 135-59 in the first half, two turnovers and a costly play from Storey kept them from capitalizing and stretching their lead by two scores before halftime.
WKU drove as far as the ODU 19 with under a minute left in the first half to at least give Cory Munson an easy field goal opportunity. But Storey fumbled on his way to the ground and it moved WKU back to the 34. Munson missed a 51-yard field goal attempt and the Hilltoppers took a 10-3 lead into the locker room.
WKU’s defense once again was the reason it even had a one-score lead. Despite two turnovers – a Storey interception and Gaej Walker strip fumble – that gave Old Dominion the ball twice in the red zone, WKU held the Monarchs to Nick Rice’s 24-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter.
Darden jumped on a juggled catch attempt by running back Matt Geiger in the flat and got the interception. WKU scored several plays later on Gaej Walker’s 1-yard run with 4:50 left in the half.
The offense didn’t get much better after halftime. WKU drove to the ODU 3-yard line and settled for a field goal after Storey attempted a jump pass and overshot a wide-open Joshua Simon in the back of the end zone. The Hilltoppers followed that up with their first three-and-out.
But Storey finally generated a drive that finished in the end zone and put the game out of reach when he connected with Simon in stride for a 12-yard touchdown pass with 7:58 to go.
“We just got our mojo,” Simon said. “We tasted blood in the water and we had to finish and that’s what we did. … I knew I had to make a play there. With the other one, I had an opportunity to make a play and it was off a little bit. I had an opportunity and I made the best of it.”
Storey finished the night completing 21-of-28 passes for 193 yards. Walker got WKU’s run game back going with 25 carries for 114 yards and his second quarter touchdown.
“Really was a great team win,” Helton said. “Offense did some really good things. We struggled in the first half not necessarily in moving the ball but doing the right things. We came out in the second half offensively and really answered the call. I was really proud of the offense and how they responded. Again, defensively, that’s outstanding. Can’t say enough about them.”
UP NEXT
WKU hosts Army this week for the first of back-to-back home games. The Golden Knights fell to Tulane 42-33 on Saturday.
NOTES
Tyson Helton is now 3-2 as WKU’s head coach with a 3-0 record in Conference USA. … The Hilltoppers will have the most C-USA wins of any team in the league after this weekend with 2-0 Louisiana Tech on a bye this week. … The Hilltoppers are 5-1 all time against Old Dominion and 3-0 playing in Norfolk. … WKU held ODU to three points, the fewest for ODU since a 35-3 loss at Marshall on Oct. 14, 2017. … WKU has held its opponents scoreless in the fourth quarter in four straight games. … WKU held ODU to 160 yards of offense, the first time a Hilltopper team has held an opponent under 200 yards since Nov. 11, 2015, in a 63-7 win at FIU (168). … QB Ty Storey completed passes to nine different receivers. … Defensive end DeAngelo Malone had a career-high three sacks, moving his season total to seven. … Linebacker Damon Lowe had a career-best eight tackles. He was ejected in the third quarter for targeting and will have to miss the first half of the Army game. … Announced attendance was 18,405.{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.