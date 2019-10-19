Tyson Helton has good reason for wanting to put his defense on the field first when Western Kentucky wins the coin toss. That unit has become the unquestioned strength of the Hilltoppers and an insurance policy for how Helton manages the game through the second half.
He certainly didn’t panic when Charlotte marched down the field and scored on its opening drive, which no team had been able to do against the Hilltoppers this season.
Not when he has one of the top defenses in the country to back him up.
“It’s been a blast,” Helton said. “I’m the happiest head coach in America to sit there on the sideline and be able to watch those guys and how they play.”
Once again, WKU stepped up and denied the strength of its opposition. The Hilltoppers’ 30-14 win over Charlotte came with the defense shutting down Conference USA’s top running back and holding the second-highest scoring offense to just two touchdowns.
Benny LeMay entered Saturday averaging over 100 rushing yards per game and Saturday was held to 15 carries for 45 yards. He had a 47-yard touchdown reception with nine minutes left in the second half, but that was the last time the 49ers found the end zone.
Helton knew keeping Charlotte out of the end zone would be a tall order, so the Hilltoppers had to “weather the storm” a bit until adjustments could be made.
WKU changed their fronts and brought DeAngelo Malone rushing through interior gaps rather than strictly on the edge.
“They were doing a lot of check-with-me,” Helton said. “Checking what we were doing and we started checking a bit when they would check. If we showed pressure we checked out of it or if we brought pressure we changed fronts and those kinds of things. That gave us a bit of an advantage there.”
Linebacker Kyle Bailey (eight tackles) said those adjustments start with clear sideline communication with defensive coordinator Clayton White.
“That’s something we really harped on, so it’s just coming back to the sideline and giving that communication to the coach,” Bailey said. “We’ve got players out there where their assignment is to watch this one person, so it comes up on getting that information and getting the adjustment.”
Through seven games, the Hilltoppers are allowing just 17.5 points per game. WKU shut out an opponent in the second half for the second time this season and has held teams to 14 or fewer points in four straight games.
In three straight conference games against UAB, Old Dominion and Charlotte, the Hilltoppers have allowed just a field goal in the final 30 minutes. They haven’t allowed a touchdown in the second half of a C-USA game since FIU on Sept. 7.
“It’s been fun,” senior defensive back Ta’Corian Darden said. “Every drive we go out there we’re looking for a stop. We just go harder and harder each drive, and somehow in the second half we’re going hard enough to stop them. We want to keep that up and finish the game.”
Ever since WKU’s 1-2 start, the defense has completely denied clear strengths. UAB averaged over 30 points and was known for downfield throws. The Blazers scored just 13 points and didn’t have a completion longer than 21 yards.
The next week, Old Dominion had just a field goal and 163 yards. Last Saturday, Army came to Houchens-Smith Stadium with the nation’s eighth-ranked rushing offense. WKU held them to a season-low 137 yards and came 1:41 away from a shutout.
“It’s just really fun,” Bailey said. “You have a lot of people on your team confident in what they do and when you’re confident you want to rise to the occasion and accept challenges. Going in with that mindset is fun because the person beside you is going to play just as hard as you.”
Helton said having confidence in the defense also changes the way he’s calling plays.
“It allows me to change my mindset offensively because I know by the time we hit the second half, I’ve got a good feel of what they’re capable of doing,” Helton said. “It helps me offensively not have to put the pedal to the metal all the time.”{&end}
