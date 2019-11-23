HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Dionte Ruffin called it an anger play. Southern Miss wide receiver Quez Watkins beat him inside and all Ruffin knew to do was play through the whistle and rely on instinct.
The difference in a momentum shift was only inches. Ruffin made the play that shifted everything for Western Kentucky.
“I got my hand on the ball with a perfect punchout,” Ruffin said. “We scooped it and offense put it in for the touchdown after that.”
The play Ruffin made at the goal line in the second quarter swung the momentum and set the tone for what was yet another showcase of why the Hilltoppers have one of the best defenses not only in Conference USA, but Division I football.
The junior cornerback forced one of three turnovers that WKU turned into 14 points. The cherry on top came in the fourth quarter when defensive end DeAngelo Malone’s scoop and score sealed WKU’s 28-10 win in Hattiesburg to ensure the Hilltoppers will have a bowl game in December.
WKU (7-4 overall, 5-2 C-USA) allowed one touchdown on a 68-yard pass in the first quarter, but kept the Golden Eagles out of the end zone the rest of the night. Southern Miss (7-4, 5-2) entered averaging 30.6 points per game, but the Golden Eagles were held to their lowest point total at M.M. Roberts Stadium in six seasons and the fewest this year since scoring just one touchdown at Alabama.
“We’re a very good defense and we believe we’re one of the top defenses in the nation,” Ruffin said.
Ruffin’s forced fumble came with just inches to spare on what would’ve been a touchdown from Abraham to Watkins to tie the game at 14-all in the second quarter. But the cornerback got the perfect punch to force the fumble and Trae Meadows returned it 46 yards. Four plays later, Ty Storey’s touchdown pass to Quin Jernighan made it a 21-7 game.
“It was a punch to the chin, but you have to come out the next drive even harder,” Southern Miss running back De’Michael Harris said. “It took the air out of us a little, but I felt we bounced back pretty well.”
Southern Miss put up the yards, but the Hilltoppers did well at killing drives in the second half. Antwon Kincade intercepted Abraham on the first drive of the third quarter, then AJ Brathwaite Jr. made a tackle on a fake punt pass attempt on the Golden Eagles’ next drive.
WKU forced a punt on the next drive while holding on to its two-score lead. The Golden Eagles finally got rolling with a 12-play drive inside the WKU 10, but defensive end Juwuan Jones stopped Harris on a fourth-and-1 rush behind the line of scrimmage.
Jeremy Darvin got to Abraham on the next Golden Eagles drive and forced a fumble that Malone scooped up for his first career touchdown.
That fumble return for a touchdown made up for a call on the first play of the fourth quarter that was originally ruled a defensive touchdown. Kyle Bailey appeared to have forced a fumble on Marquis McCoy and Ruffin returned it 27 yards for a touchdown. But officials reviewed the play and overturned it as an incomplete pass.
“We knew it was probably going to be that kind of game,” WKU coach Tyson Helton said. “We knew our defense was going to hold them and limit them as much as we could and the offense was going to have to make plays.
“They did an outstanding job. The way our guys practice, they’re used to a lot of reps and playing fast. … Great team win for us. In my eyes, this was our biggest team win of the season.”
The Golden Eagles still put up 388 yards of offense, well over the 320 WKU has allowed on average in its first 10 games. That mark ranked the Hilltoppers 20th in the country and their 20.5 points allowed per game ranked 24th nationally.
During a six-game stretch until playing FAU on Nov. 2, the Hilltoppers allowed just a single touchdown in the second half. That has allowed the offense to do enough in the first half to protect the score for WKU’s defense to shut down opponents in the second half.
The 21-7 lead was enough once the Hilltoppers figured out the pressure that brought three sacks and three quarterback hurries on Abraham would be sufficient.
“(Defensive coordinator Clayton) White does a great job and he has those guys playing hard,” Storey said of WKU’s defense. “We have a lot of guys on that team that have taken leadership roles and have just taken off with it. It’s cool to see that. We just try to do our job as an offense to get them off the field. Today we had a lot of big plays and some three-and-outs we wanted back, but they picked us up and we’ll try to keep going on to that next week.”
WKU also turned points into turnovers for a second straight week. Safety Devon Key had an interception return for a touchdown last week at Arkansas and Malone’s scoop and score was the second defensive touchdown of the season. Kincade had his second interception in as many games, putting the team’s overall interception mark to nine for the season.
“Coach White is a great coach,” Malone said. “He schemed and put us in the right position to make plays and that’s what we did.”
