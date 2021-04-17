Western Kentucky's defense shouldered the load for the team in recent seasons, and it was on display again Saturday in the team's spring scrimmage.
A new-look Hilltopper offense struggled early against a defensive unit now being led by Maurice Crum before finding some success late as the program wrapped up its spring session at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
"Had a really, really good spring overall. I'm very pleased with the progress that we made throughout the spring," WKU coach Tyson Helton said. "I thought we had some great days on both sides of the ball, got a lot done special teams-wise.
"As far as the spring game, a lot of really good plays out there. The defense obviously got the best of the offense. It was good to see them get the turnovers and the big plays and batted balls. That was really, really good to see. Offensively we had some things – false start penalties and obviously the turnovers – but they were handcuffed a little bit too. They were pretty much playing some base offense today. They didn't have a lot in their package."
High hopes for an explosive offense were quickly shut down in the scrimmage, which featured the offense in red versus the defense in white, no set clock and no official score. Most drives started at the offense's 20-yard line.
After finishing last fall ranking 12th of the 13 Conference USA teams to play in scoring offense at 19 points per game and total offense at 290.3 yards per game, the Hilltoppers hired Zach Kittley as the team's new offensive coordinator, after he posted three seasons with high-powered offenses at Houston Baptist. WKU also added transfer quarterback Bailey Zappe from HBU, with the expectation to "light up the scoreboard," as he said in his introductory Zoom news conference.
The offense was unable to move much under the new QB in the early going. His first touchdown didn't come until after a short break when the offense had its 10th possession – his sixth trip out – when he connected with Dayton Wade for a 30-yard score.
But by that point, the touchdown only evened the offense and defense at two touchdowns apiece. Zappe was picked off by defensive tackle Darius Shipp on the first possession, and Beanie Bishop and T.J. Springer added pick sixes of 43 yards and 6 yards by the offense's ninth possession. Zappe was also picked off by Barry Wagner Jr., who returned it 45 yards to set up a field goal from Cory Munson, and the offense botched a handoff to Noah Whittington on Zappe's second possession – the team's third – but recovered. Zappe played in eight of the team's 15 possessions.
"It was really uncharacteristic of Bailey today," Helton said. "He's done a really good job all spring of taking care of the football. If you're going to have turnovers, though, let's go ahead and get them out of the way. I'd rather get all the issues out of the way now."
" ... That was disappointing to see, but he's had a fantastic spring if you look at the full body of work. He's done a really good job. Really looking forward to his season coming up."
WKU had the top scoring defense in C-USA in the 2019 season, when it finished 9-4 and won the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, and was fifth in the category last year when it allowed 25.3 points per game. Clayton White, who served as defensive coordinator for four seasons, left in the offseason to take the same position at South Carolina, and Crum was elevated to defensive coordinator after serving as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
"Just attacking. We want to set the tone as a defense and one of our goals is to be a top defense in the country, and we had to put that on display," Bishop said. "We try to have a mamba mentality, outwork our opponents. We meet extra, we do all the little things so we can have an advantage against our opponents."
The offense scored on its second possession with Drew Zaubi at quarterback, when Jakairi Moses found the end zone from 40 yards out.
The offense also scored on its 11th possession, when Terence Taylor made a shoestring catch from Grady Robison for an 8-yard touchdown, and finished off the day with a 44-yard touchdown from Zaubi to Kyle McNamara.
"Overall, offense had a good spring this spring. I feel like we just need to come together a little bit more, connect everything – the O-line, the quarterback, the receivers – and just get things rolling more smoothly," Moses said.
Tyrrell Pigrome, who started at quarterback last fall and entered the transfer portal midway through the spring but continued to practice with the team, did not play Saturday due to a medical condition. Other notable players to not play in Saturday's game were tight end Josh Simon and defensive backs A.J. Brathwaite Jr. and Omari Alexander, all due to medical conditions, but all are expected to be back by summer workouts. Linebacker Dezmion Roberson will likely miss the fall season with a knee injury, Helton said Saturday.
The scrimmage wrapped up a spring that featured 14 practices, starting on March 16, leading up to Saturday.
WKU is scheduled to kick off the 2021 regular season at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Sept. 2 against UT Martin.