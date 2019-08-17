Western Kentucky earned another commitment from a prospect out of Georgia.
Arabia Mountain High School senior David Ndukwe announced via Twitter on Saturday afternoon his commitment to play for Tyson Helton, making him the fifth commitment out of the Peach State in WKU's Class of 2020.
Ndukwe is a 6-foot-6, 242-pound defensive lineman with reported offers from Akron, UT-Chattanooga, Eastern Kentucky, FIU, Jacksonville State, South Alabama and Southern University.
Ndukwe visited WKU on July 30 after receiving a scholarship offer in June. The Georgia prospect is the first defensive line commitment and the 14th commitment to the Class of 2020.
COMMITTED ❗️#AGTG ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FoohtRBgZT— David Ndukwe 🌟 (@DavidNdukwe4) August 17, 2019
WKU’s Current Class of 2020
Talique Allen, S, Peach County HS, Fort Valley, Ga.
Rashad Amos, RB, Sandy Creek HS, Tyrone, Ga.
Travis Collier, ATH, Douglas County HS, Douglasville, Ga.
Mark Goode, TE, LaRue County HS, Hodgenville
Brandon Higgs, CB, Hillcrest High School, Simpsonville, S.C.
Colt Jackson, OL, South Warren HS, Bowling Green
Rasheed Miller, OL, Frostproof HS, Frostproof, Fla.
David Ndukwe, DE/DL, Arabia Mountain HS, Decatur, Ga.
Darius Ocean, QB, Hough HS, Clayton, N.C.
Dezmion Roberson, MLB, Elba High School, Elba. Ala.
Darrion Robinson, WR/ATH, Pasco HS, Dade City, Fla.
Shamar Sandgren, WR, Bluffton HS, Bluffton, S.C.
Noah Whittington, RB, Peach County HS, Fort Valley, Ga.
Jalen Williams, WR/ATH, Lake Minneola HS, Minneola, Fla.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.