In a Zoom conference following Western Kentucky's first organized football practice of the fall Monday, Tyson Helton named several young players that stuck out to him for their play that day.
The second-year head coach knows those types of players may be more important than ever as the Hilltoppers and the rest of college football try to navigate the season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think the teams that are going to be the successful teams this year are the ones that handle the issues, because they're going to come up," Helton said. "You're going to lose players throughout the season, you're going to lose coaches.
" ... I think we've done a really good job planning for that and expect those things to happen, as do our players. I think our young players are excited because they understand that, hey, by the end of the season, I might be the starter just because of all the things that happen throughout the year. We're planning for all of those things."
The Hilltoppers have talent returning from last year's 9-4 season, which was capped off by a victory over Western Michigan in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl. WKU's 12 players named to Athlon Sports' 2020 Preseason All-Conference USA team ranked second-most in the league behind UAB's 13 honorees, and the 10 preseason selections in the Phil Steele Publications' preseason All-Conference USA teams was tied for third with Charlotte. UAB had 14 honorees on the latter list, while Southern Miss had 12.
WKU expected to return 16 of its 22 offensive and defensive starters from last year, as well as two specialists. The more veteran players, like redshirt junior Juwuan Jones, have tried to lead throughout a summer of workouts unlike any the team has had before.
"You try to keep people focused and keep people on the same path," said Jones, a third-team preseason selection by both previously mentioned publications. "There's always the goal to win championships and win games and put great football out there for our fans at WKU and everywhere else. It's been a great challenge."
Still, Helton and the Hilltoppers – like every other college football program still planning on playing – face the possibility of losing key pieces if they are forced to quarantine. Helton says the program has plans in place for the possibilities.
"We've dotted every I and crossed every T," Helton said. "From how we set up the meeting rooms, how many people are in the meeting rooms, as far as do you have your backups? Are they not near the starters? Because you're going to need everybody. Who are guys rooming together? How do we match them up, as far as when they're going to meals? All those kinds of things. We're very aware of that and we're going to have to contend with that."
Enter those younger players.
Helton first mentioned being impressed by freshman running back Noah Whittington, who rushed for 1,554 yards and 30 touchdowns during his career at Peach County High School in Fort Valley, Ga., and averaged 8.0 yards per carry. WKU returns redshirt senior Gaej Walker, the Hilltoppers' leading rusher last year with 1,208 yards and eight touchdowns.
He was also impressed with receivers Mitchell Tinsley, Dayton Wade and Craig Burt Jr. The 6-foot-1 Tinsley comes to WKU after recording 57 receptions for 656 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons at Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kan. Burt also came by way of Hutchinson, after spending his freshman season at Urbana University. The 6-foot-4 receiver had seven catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns last year.
Wade appeared in all 13 of WKU's games last year as a sophomore, recording one reception for 10 yards, a punt return for 7 yards and two kickoff returns totaling 62 yards. WKU lost leading receiver Lucky Jackson from last year's squad, but returns its second-, third- and fifth-leading receivers in Jahcour Pearson, Jacquez Sloan and tight end Joshua Simon.
Helton also said freshmen quarterbacks Darius Ocean and Grady Robison "did a nice job" and that he thinks they "are going to be really good players down the road for us." The starting quarterback competition includes Maryland graduate transfer Tyrrell Pigrome, as well as redshirt sophomore Kevaris Thomas and redshirt junior Davis Shanley.
With a defense that allowed the fewest points per game in C-USA last season, Helton said "all the players showed up that were supposed to show up."
Backup plans aren't limited to who's on the field, either. Helton says the staff has been planning for coaches that may have to miss games during the season as well.
Helton spoke on an episode of WKU's "Beyond the Hill" podcast earlier this year and called defensive coordinator Clayton White and offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis “future head coaches.” With that expectation, Maurice Crum – who has served as linebackers coach – and Ryan Aplin were named co-defensive and co-offensive coordinators, respectively, in the offseason to potentially groom them to fill those roles if White or Ellis were to leave in the future. Aplin joined the team in his new role, as well as running backs coach, after two seasons as offensive coordinator at North Alabama.
"I feel great about our staff. If for some reason, God forbid, I have to sit in quarantine because I test positive, I feel like our coaching staff wouldn't miss a beat," Helton said. "I think everybody knows what to do and how to do it. We have several guys on both sides of the ball, offensively and defensively, that can call the game if they need to call the game."
WKU is scheduled to open the season Sept. 12 at Louisville.
