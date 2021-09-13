WEST POINT, N.Y. -- Through two games, the Western Kentucky offense has done exactly what new coordinator Zach Kittley said he was brought here to make it do -- light up the scoreboard.
A Sept. 2 season-opening win over FCS foe UT Martin showed the potential of what the Hilltoppers were capable of with the ball in their hands, but Saturday's loss to Army at Michie Stadium proved that they could do it against some of the top defenses in the country.
"It's nice to see, especially this early in the season," WKU quarterback Bailey Zappe said after Saturday's loss. "Being the first year we're all playing as a group -- we're all different kind of guys and different play styles -- and to be able to see us go 59 points, 35 points, it's awesome to see that. ... Moving on, we've just got to continue to execute and play like we play, and if we do that we're going to light up the scoreboard like we have been."
The Hilltoppers dropped the contest in West Point, N.Y., 38-35, but became just the fourth team to put up at least that many points against the Black Knights in their last 40 games going back to the start of the 2018 season. Tulane was the last to do it -- and the only in 2020 to do it -- in a 38-12 victory over Army on Nov. 14.
WKU did it mainly through the air Saturday. Zappe threw for 435 yards on 28-of-40 passing with three touchdowns and an interception. The 435 yards passing were the most by an Army opponent since Hawaii had 543 in 2003. It was the fifth time in Zappe's past six games dating back to his time at Houston Baptist that he's passed for more than 400 yards.
The Hilltoppers didn't have as much success on the ground in the loss after rushing for 109 yards in the opening 59-21 victory over UT Martin, where they ran the ball 25 times out of 61 total plays.
Against Army, WKU rushed for just 42 yards with 32.2% of plays coming on the ground, but head coach Tyson Helton was pleased with the the strategy against a Black Knights team that ranked first in total defense and second in scoring defense in 2020. WKU's 477 total yards were over 200 more than Army allowed on average last season and its 35 points were over 20 more than Army allowed on average in 2020. In Army's 43-10 season-opening win at Georgia State -- a team WKU lost to 39-21 in last year's LendingTree Bowl -- the Black Knights allowed just 177 total yards.
"I was really happy with the game plan," Helton said after Saturday's game. "We knew early on that they were going to have a hard time covering us, so we took advantage of that. It's like I said you've got to take advantage of what they give you. They were loading the box a little bit, so we took advantage of the pass and Bailey did a great job of seeing guys open. A lot of good things in the passing game."
WKU's defense struggled to stop Army's triple-option offense -- it rushed for 339 yards -- and it led to the Black Knights scoring touchdowns on five consecutive drives. It helped the home team take a 35-14 lead early in the fourth quarter, but WKU showed its offense's ability to score quickly. WKU's final three drives all resulted in touchdowns and totaled a combined 213 yards over 5:19 -- an average of 71 yards in 1:46.
In the game, WKU averaged 8.1 yards per play, 10.9 yards per passing attempt and 15.5 yards per completion. WKU averaged 4.6 yards per play, 5.3 yards per passing attempt and 9.5 yards per completion last season. The Hilltoppers had eight passing plays of 20 yards or more Saturday, and have 17 so far this season with six going for scores. Last year, WKU had 15 passing plays of 20 or more yards with only three being touchdowns.
The Hilltopper offense was left looking back at its first three drives, however.
In the first, Zappe was picked off by Marquel Broughton after WKU reached the Army 36-yard line. The defense got the ball back with a fumble recovery after the Black Knights reached the end zone, and got to the Army 39 before a false start penalty. It then made it to the Army 33, where it faced a fourth-and-4, but the Hilltoppers again had a false start penalty and eventually turned the ball over on downs. WKU had a three-and-out its third possession.
"The penalties, the turnovers -- that's all stuff that if it doesn't happen, our drives end up in scoring by either kicking a field goal or scoring a touchdown -- and we just can't do that stuff," Zappe said. " ... We played the No. 1 defense in the country, and to be able to do what we did -- we didn't come out with the win, but we did have some good things in there that we can improve on going into the next few weeks."
Through its two games, WKU ranks second to Arkansas State in passing offense (456.5 yards per game), second in third down offense (11-for-16, 68.8%), 11th in scoring offense (47 points per game) and 16th in total offense (532 yards per game).
Zappe ranks first in passing yards per game with 429.5, second in passing touchdowns with 10 and passing efficiency rating at 209.6 -- SMU's Tanner Mordecai has 11 touchdown passes and Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall has a rating of 213.7 -- third in yards per attempt with 11.45, sixth in completion percentage at .747 and is tied for second in completions per game with 28.
Jerreth Sterns has been Zappe's main target early -- both transferred to WKU from Houston Baptist, where they played for Kittley. Sterns had nine catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns Saturday. Sterns ranks tied for second nationally with four touchdown receptions, sixth in receiving yards with 278, tied for sixth with 16 receptions and is one of only 12 receivers with two 100-yard receiving games this season.
"They've got a good connection there," Helton said. "I thought again tonight Bailey did a great job of spitting the ball out to a bunch of different guys and our guys caught the ball well. It's good to see. You've got to be able to make explosive plays. Our guys made a lot of explosive plays.
"Moving forward, that's great to see. It doesn't get any easier. I'm really looking forward to playing Indiana. This is going to be a great atmosphere going home, you get a bye week, try to heal up. They're a really good football team -- Indiana is -- so hopefully we can build momentum and try to correct the things that need to be corrected and try to go get a big win."
WKU is currently on a bye week and will host Indiana in a 7 p.m. game Sept. 25.