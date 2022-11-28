Western Kentucky volleyball coach Travis Hudson is in a whirlwind of his own program's making – a hectic holiday season made more so by the Hilltoppers' success.
On Sunday night, WKU learned its destination and first-round opponent for the NCAA tournament – the Hilltoppers won't have to go far, but they'll have to get there fast when they open tournament play against Bowling Green State on Thursday afternoon in Lexington.
"A lot's happened in the last 24 hours," Hudson said during his weekly news conference. "With the selection show yesterday and finding out our opponent and now the mad dash to get ready for them – there wasn't a lot of sleep had last night. But we're excited to be dancing again, excited to be part of the NCAA tournament for – what is this, eight out of the last nine years. Our kids have earned it and we're happy to be staying close where fans can get there that want to get there. And we're looking forward to our first-round matchup."
WKU (28-3) claimed a No. 6 seeding in the program's 15th overall bid to the NCAA tournament. This is the Hilltoppers' third at-large bid after the team missed out on an automatic bid by losing to Rice 3-2 in the Conference USA tournament championship last weekend at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Hudson is not a fan of the Thursday-Friday format due to the compressed timeframe to prepare.
"I don't think that's a very good policy that is allowed in the NCAA tournament," Hudson said. "I think it's too quick of a turnaround. I mean, you find out Sunday night you have to be somewhere playing a match in the mid-afternoon on Thursday ... I don't think it's right, I don't think it's fair to ask for that quick a turnaround. I think it should be a Friday-Saturday or if you have to bump it, bump it to a Saturday-Sunday, whatever it has to be. But I don't think you should get shorter. It takes a full day of preparation away."
One advantage for both WKU and the opposing Falcons is some degree of familiarity – the two teams met early this season in the Bowling Green-hosted Hampton Inn Invitational, with the Hilltoppers claiming a 3-1 win on Sept. 2. They'll face off in the NCAA tournament at 3:30 p.m. CST at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington.
"We are a very different team than we were," Hudson said. "Rewatching that match last night, we're a much better team than we were in the second weekend of the season. I've got a feeling Bowling Green feels the same about their team throughout this journey."
" ... It should be what the NCAA tournament should be. It should be a really, really close, competitive first-round matchup."
Should the Hilltoppers advance, they would face the winner of Thursday's other first-round match featuring Illinois-Chicago and No. 3 seed Kentucky. The last time WKU played in a Lexington sub-regional back in 2017, the Hilltoppers downed Notre Dame 3-0 before falling in a five-set thriller to the Wildcats.
"There's some history there," Hudson said. "It's not our first matchup in a Kentucky sub-regional in an NCAA tournament. Obviously we had the historic five-setter up there several years back and then obviously saw them for a chance to got to the Elite Eight when we went to the Sweet 16. As long as we're both playing at a high level and we're both this close to each other, I think it's inevitable that we're going to run into each other from time to time.
"We hope get that opportunity. Kentucky is very, very good – a Final Four-caliber team again this year. But we have a big challenge in front of us in Bowling Green in the first round. Hopefully we can get some Red and White in the stands. One of my fond memories of the last time we went to Lexington for the NCAA Tournament was just turning around when we played Notre Dame in the first round and seeing a wall of Hilltoppers in the stands. That's what you hope you can make happen when you get to play closer to home."
This marks the fourth straight NCAA tournament appearance for WKU. Last season, the Hilltoppers played in the Atlanta sub-regional and took down South Carolina 3-0 before falling to 3-0 to host Georgia Tech.
"I don't take it for granted," Hudson said. "I think maybe some of our older players do because that's all they've kind of known is NCAA tournaments. They think that's just what comes next, but I'm the same guy who was the head coach when we were 7-26 and 9-22 and all those years when we were building this thing. I coached for eight years before I ever went to an NCAA tournament at a school that had never been to one and never really dreamt of going to one."
Hudson points back to the early days of this season and marvels at how far this current group of Hilltoppers has progressed as a team. Unlike some of his recent teams loaded with talent and experience, this WKU squad had to lean on youth in addition to the huge efforts of veteran star middle hitters Lauren Matthews and Katie Isenbarger, and outside hitter Paige Briggs.
This has been a year when the Hilltoppers' winning culture has been a major factor in maintaining those high standards set by previous squads, Hudson said.
"This has been a stressful, difficult year because of the team that I watched when I watched us play Bowling Green the first time," Hudson said. "I know who were and we were nowhere near an NCAA tournament team five matches into the season. It was not even a thought. And just knowing how much my staff has put into this season, knowing how much our players have invested into this every day this season – we have earned this one.
"This is not the Western Kentucky volleyball team of the last three or four years that was just super gifted everywhere you looked. That's not who this team has been. We have faced adversity, we have asked young players to step up and play big, we have had go-to players who have carried a huge load all year. I know there's a lot of fans who think, 'Oh OK, the volleyball team's in the NCAA tournament again,' but every year is unique for me and this is one that could've very easily not happened. And to see these kids and our staff work as hard as they have to make it happen makes this one a super rewarding one."