Western Kentucky men’s basketball forward Moustapha Diagne announced via Twitter on Sunday morning his intent to transfer. Diagne will be a graduate transfer and immediately eligible wherever he plays next.
Diagne submitted his name in the NCAA’s Transfer Portal in May but waited to announce the decision himself.
“My time at WKU has meant so much to me,” Diagne wrote. “I’ve grown up here at school, both as a student-athlete and as a person. I have a lot of love and respect for my teammates, managers and the coaches. It was an honor to wear the WKU colors and represent the school. Lastly, to the fans … I’m so grateful for the love and support that came from you. The ‘Mou’ chant will forever have a special place in my heart.”
Diagne joins Jake Ohmer, Dalano Banton and Matt Horton as the fourth player to leave WKU’s program this offseason. Banton signed this month with Nebraska, and Horton will play at Division II Pittsburg (Kan.) State.
The 6-foot-9 forward appeared in 33 games with the Hilltoppers. He played in 13 games off the bench last season, averaging 7.4 minutes per game and scored five total points. The Rufisque, Senegal, native was ruled eligible Jan. 10, 2018, after attending Northwest Florida State College.
Diagne immigrated to the United States as a high schooler and averaged 14.7 points, 12 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game as a senior at Pope John XXIII High School in Sparta, N.J. He committed to Syracuse before going the junior college route.
Diagne and current Hilltopper center Charles Bassey share a guardian in Hennssy Auriantal, an assistant on coach Rick Stansbury’s staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.