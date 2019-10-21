Western Kentucky volleyball players Nadia Dieudonne and Paige Briggs have each been recognized for the fourth time this season as the Conference USA Setter of the Week and Freshman of the Week, respectively, the league office announced Monday.
The duo’s contributions helped the No. 24-ranked Lady Toppers to their 17th straight win while pushing the best start in program history out to 21-1.
Dieudonne did a bit of everything for WKU across the weekend as the Lady Tops climbed to 7-0 in C-USA action with a pair of sweeps over Middle Tennessee and UTSA. Friday night, the junior transfer delivered a 25-assist, nine-dig, four-kill effort while facilitating the WKU offense to a season-best .442 hitting clip in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Two days later, Dieudonne recorded 31 assists, five digs, a block, a kill and an ace as WKU swept UTSA at E.A. Diddle Arena. The Louisville native led the WKU offense Sunday as the Lady Tops recorded a .323 hitting percentage. Nearly 44 percent of her sets in the match ended up being WKU kills after 49 percent went down Friday. Dieudonne finished the week with a 9.33 assists per set rate, 2.33 digs per set mark and 1.25 points per set average.
Briggs delivered a nine-kill, six-dig, two-ace, two-assist outing at MTSU on Friday. She put on a double-digit kill showing in WKU’s second sweep of the weekend and NCAA-best 15th on the year. Briggs finished with 10 kills on 25 swings for a .320 clip while adding five digs and a career-high five blocks including a pair of solo stuffs. The freshman finished with 3.17 kills per set, 1.83 digs per set, 0.83 blocks per set and 4.25 points per set as WKU continues to dominate. The Ortonville, Mich., native finished with a .304 hitting clip across WKU’s pair of wins while adding 19 kills.
With this week’s awards from Dieudonne and Briggs, WKU has now collected 13 awards through the first eight weeks of distribution. The Lady Toppers are the only team in the league that has earned an award each week and is also the lone squad to have players recognized for each of the four awards.
The squad will hit the road this coming weekend with visits to UAB and Charlotte on Friday and Sunday, respectively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.