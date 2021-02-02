For the second time in as many weeks, Western Kentucky senior Nadia Dieudonne has been named the Conference USA Setter of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.
Dieudonne turned in another spectacular weekend for the Lady Toppers as the squad improved to 5-0 on the season. The senior setter helped WKU to a .329 hitting clip with 64 assists across the team’s pair of weekend sweeps. She racked up 37 assists to go along with her two digs, two blocks, a kill and an ace in WKU’s win over Saint Louis. The Louisville native saw 50.7% of her sets go for kills by her teammates in the contest. A few hours later, Dieudonne completed her day with 27 assists, nine digs, three kills, two blocks and an ace in the win over Evansville.
Dieudonne averaged 10.67 assists per set to go along with 1.83 digs per set, 0.67 blocks per set, 0.67 kills per set and 0.33 aces per set for a total of 1.33 points per set as WKU improved to 5-0 this season.
She now has seven C-USA Setter of the Week awards in two seasons at WKU.
