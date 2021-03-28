Western Kentucky's Nadia Dieudonne earned her fifth Conference USA Setter of the Week honor of the season, the league office announced Sunday.
Dieudonne and the Lady Toppers concluded the first-ever undefeated regular season in program history with a sweep of Old Dominion on Saturday.
Dieudonne’s fifth honor of the season brings WKU volleyball’s total number of conference accolades to eight on the year. The Louisville native now owns nine C-USA Setter of the Week accolades across her two seasons at WKU.
She racked up 77 assists on 145 sets with 53.1% of her attempts finding the floor for kills by the Lady Toppers in the series at Old Dominion. Dieudonne averaged 12.83 assists per set while leading the Lady Tops to a collective .402 hitting percentage on the series in Norfolk, Va. In Sunday’s match, Dieudonne tallied 44 assists with 62.9% of her sets hitting the floor for WKU kills as her team operated at its second-best offensive rate of the season with a .476 mark.
Dieudonne averaged 12.83 assists per set to go along with 1.00 digs per set, 0.67 blocks per set, 0.50 kills per set and 0.17 aces per set. She also tallied a .429 attack rate and 88.2% success rate from the service line.
Dieudonne’s efforts helped WKU conclude the first perfect regular season in program history with an 18-0 record and a 12-0 mark in C-USA play. The Lady Toppers have won 54 of 57 sets played this season.