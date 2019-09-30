For the second straight week and third time this season, Western Kentucky's Nadia Dieudonne was named Conference USA Setter of the Week, the league office said Monday.
The junior averaged 11.67 assists per set across the Lady Toppers’ 2-0 week as the squad extended its win streak to 11 straight.
Dieudonne helped WKU's offense to a collective .378 hitting percentage across a pair of sweeps during the week. WKU has an NCAA-best 11 three-set wins this season.
On Tuesday, the Lady Tops concluded their nonconference slate with a 3-0 win over Austin Peay as Dieudonne led the squad to a season-best .400 hitting percentage. The Louisville native notched 33 assists as 49.3 percent of her sets found the floor for kills by her teammates.
Dieudonne added 37 assists in WKU’s conference-opening sweep of Southern Miss on Sunday as 45.1 percent of her sets went down for kills with the Lady Tops recording a .358 hitting clip. Dieudonne had 11 digs and three kills along with a pair of blocks. Her two blocks against the Golden Eagles marked her sixth multi-block outing of the season.
