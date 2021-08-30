Following a 3-0 weekend at the Golden Dome Invitational, the Western Kentucky volleyball team saw a pair of Lady Toppers recognized by Conference USA for their opening weekend play.
Lauren Matthews earned the league’s first Offensive Player of the Week honor while Nadia Dieudonne collected Co-Setter of the Week.
Dieudonne turned in a stellar opening weekend, racking up 123 total assists to average 12.3 per set across the tournament while facilitating the Lady Topper offense to a collective .315 hitting clip. Dieudonne’s connection with her offense only got better as the weekend went on, as her hitters connected for kills on 36.2%, 45% and 51.6% of Dieudonne’s sets, respectively.
In Saturday’s win following a victory at No. 25 Notre Dame on Friday night, Dieudonne led the Lady Tops to their best offensive showing yet as the squad operated at a .412 hitting clip. In that match, Dieudonne added seven digs, six kills, three blocks, a .500 hitting percentage and 49 assists. Across the weekend, Dieudonne averaged 12.3 assists per set, 1.70 digs per set, 1.1 kills per set, 0.4 blocks per set and 0.2 aces per set. She also owned a .346 hitting clip herself.
The Golden Dome Invitational MVP, Matthews picked up right where she left off after her second-team All-American campaign this past spring. The Indianapolis native had a 4.6 kills per set while operating at a .434 hitting percentage and averaging 1.4 blocks per set for 5.45 points per set across the weekend in South Bend, Ind.
Matthews turned in three-straight double-digit kill performances – going for 15, 10 and 21 kills, respectively. In Friday night’s win at Notre Dame, Matthews achieved her 1,000th career kill.
On Saturday, she added another milestone, collecting her 300th career block, becoming the 12th in program history to reach that mark. In Saturday’s finale, Matthews racked up 21 kills, a .429 hitting percentage, nine blocks (two solo, seven assist) and 26.5 points to lead the Lady Toppers to the win over Loyola (Ill.).
Monday’s award marks the 12th for Dieudonne across her three seasons at WKU. Matthews is up to six Offensive Player of the Week honors from C-USA.
Volleyball climbs to highest ranking
After opening the year with its best American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason ranking at No. 16, the Western Kentucky volleyball team climbed to its highest-ever overall ranking, coming in at No. 15 in the week 1 coaches poll.
The Lady Toppers have ranked in the top 25 in 10 of the past 11 seasons and received votes for 12 consecutive campaigns.
The Lady Tops opened the 2021 campaign with a 3-0 record at the Notre Dame-hosted Golden Dome Invitational. After sweeping Oakland to open the season, WKU played the No. 25 Fighting Irish for the host’s season opener. WKU swept Notre Dame for its 15th win over a Power 5 opponent since joining Conference USA before the 2014 season. The Lady Tops are 11-19 all-time when facing a top-25 squad, including a 10-11 mark since the start of the 2012 campaign.
WKU downed Loyola (Ill.) 3-1 on Sunday to secure the perfect opening weekend.
A trio of WKU players earned Golden Dome All-Tournament Team honors including Kayland Jackson, Logan Kael and Lauren Matthews. Matthews was also tabbed the weekend’s MVP.
Preseason No. 23 Rice – a fellow Conference USA program – and Notre Dame both fell out of the rankings in the newest poll, coming in at No. 28 and 27, respectively.