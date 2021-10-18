Following a 2-0 weekend at home against Middle Tennessee, Western Kentucky's volleyball program saw a pair of players recognized by Conference USA.
Nadia Dieudonne earned her fifth Setter of the Week honor of the season, while Lauren Matthews collected the first Defensive Player of the Week award of her career.
Dieudonne racked up 60 total assists to average 10 per set over the weekend while facilitating the Hilltopper offense to a collective .439 hitting clip. Dieudonne’s connection with her offense improved from game one to game two as her hitters connected for kills on 48.4% of her sets across the weekend.
The Hilltopper offense had its best showing of the season against the Blue Raiders, sparked by Dieudonne, who had back-to-back outings of 30 assists, while also adding hitting clip of .333 herself with four kills, along with seven digs, four blocks and two aces.
Matthews racked up 31 total kills, hitting at a .725 clip and averaging 5.17 kills per set while only committing two errors over the weekend. The middle hitter also averaged 2.5 blocks per set to help hold the Middle Tennessee offense to a combined .122 clip on the series.
On Saturday, Matthews struck for her second career double-double with 18 kills, hitting at .773 percent and 10 blocks. She is the only person to record a kills-blocks double-double in WKU program history, doing it for the time. Matthews turned in 39.5 points across the six weekend sets for an average of 6.58 points per set.
Monday’s award marks the 16th for Dieudonne across her three seasons at WKU. Additionally, this is Matthews' eighth weekly award overall.