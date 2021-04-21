Western Kentucky setter Nadia Dieudonne has been named a Senior CLASS Award First Team All-American, the organization announced Wednesday.
The Louisville native marks the second Lady Topper to earn first-team recognition for the award, joining her coach, Jessica Lucas.
The award, chosen by a nationwide vote of Division I women’s volleyball coaches, national volleyball media and fans, is given annually to the most outstanding senior student-athlete in Division I women’s volleyball.
An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: classroom, community, character and competition.
Dieudonne has a 3.38 GPA entering the final semester in her pursuit of a business finance degree. She plans to pursue a Master's degree in applied economics. Prior to transferring to WKU, Dieudonne earned a spot on the Big East All-Academic Team as a Xavier representative. In her four semesters at WKU, she has landed on the Dean's List three times and earned a spot on the Conference USA Commissioner's Honor Roll.
She's spent time constructing houses with Habitat for Humanity and tutoring children through the Boys and Girls Club. She's also used her skills to help keep her peers informed through her writing with the WKU school magazine, The Talisman.
When Dieudonne arrived at WKU in January 2019, she'd never won a collegiate volleyball award. She'd been setting in Xavier's 6-2 system before Lady Toppers coach Travis Hudson brought her into the program where she would facilitate the WKU offense to the second-best efficiency in the country during the 2019 and 2020-21 seasons.
Across her senior campaign, Dieudonne earned First Team All-Conference USA recognition, C-USA All-Tournament Team, AVCA All-Region and AVCA Honorable Mention All-American status in addition to her Senior CLASS Award distinction.
She led WKU to a .344 team hitting percentage while averaging 11.68 assists per set – which ranks fourth in the NCAA. Despite the Lady Toppers sweeping 75% of their matches and playing a shorter schedule, Dieudonne's total assist number of 911 still ranked sixth in the country.
Dieudonne added 130 digs (1.67/set) and 34 blocks (0.44/set) in addition to 35 kills and 12 aces this past season.
Across her Xavier and WKU careers, Dieudonne has appeared in 110 matches and 379 sets. She's racked up 3,098 assists to accompany 763 digs, 167 kills, 80 blocks and 46 aces.
Dieudonne is both the only C-USA player and only non-Power 5 representative for the award.
Dieudonne joins Rachel Anderson (2018), Lucas (2017), Alyssa Cavanaugh (2017) and Ashley Potts (2013) as WKU Senior CLASS Award candidates. She most recently joined Lucas and Potts to make the cut down to 10 finalists to earn All-American status.
2020-21 Senior CLASS Award Women’s Volleyball First Team All-Americans
- Gabby Curry, University of Kentucky
- Nadia Dieudonne, Western Kentucky University
- Kenzie Koerber, University of Utah
- Regan Pittman, University of Minnesota
- Stephanie Samedy, University of Minnesota
2020-21 Senior CLASS Award Women’s Volleyball Second Team All-Americans
- Camille Conner, Texas A&M University
- Kylie Deberg, University of Missouri
- Madison Lilley, University of Kentucky
- Chinaza Ndee, University of Pittsburgh
- Yossiana Pressley, Baylor University