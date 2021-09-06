Following a 3-0 weekend at the LUV Invite, Western Kentucky’s Nadia Dieudonne was recognized as Conference USA Setter of the Week for the second time in as many weeks.
Monday’s award marked the 13th for Dieudonne in her three seasons at WKU.
The Louisville native followed up her Co-Setter of the Week outing with an even better showing as she earned LUV Invite MVP honors. As the Hilltoppers climbed to 6-0 on the season including three Power Five wins across the first two weekends of play, Dieudonne was no doubt a primary reason why.
The fifth-year setter opened the LUV Invite with her first double-double of the season, racking up 45 assists, 13 digs, three aces and a solo block as the Lady Toppers downed its second 2020 NCAA Tournament team in as many weekends. On Saturday, Dieudonne led WKU to a pair of sweeps of Power Five teams for the first time in program history while facilitating the WKU offense to a .340 clip against Kansas and .300 against Wake Forest.
Dieudonne averaged 11.4 assists per set, 2.4 digs per set, 0.7 kills per set, 0.4 aces per set and 0.4 blocks per set across WKU’s 3-0 weekend at the LUV Invite. Additionally, she was one of the Lady Toppers’ most steady servers, owning a 97.8% rate from the line in 46 attempts.