Four-time NBA champion and Hall of Fame inductee Shaquille O'Neal will put on a concert as DJ Diesel prior to Western Kentucky's game versus UAB on Friday, Oct. 21, the Hilltoppers announced at halftime of Saturday's game against Troy.
The concert will start at 5 p.m. at the Upper South Lawn tailgate area and run for one hour. The football game will then kick off at 7 p.m.
The-top 50 Red Wave Point Holders will have guaranteed access to a VIP area in front of the stage for the DJ Diesel concert. The rest of the Red Wave users will be entered to win 1-of-100 spots in the VIP area in front of the stage. Students must register in the Red Wave app by Oct. 14 to be entered to win. Winners will be notified by Oct. 18. Each student will be required to show their student ID as well as their Red Wave profile to be entered to win. Students will also be entered to win prizes by checking into the Red Wave app at the game.
Parking operations the night of the concert will be the same as every football game. Housing students should walk from their dorm or apartment on campus, and commuter students should park in the Creason lot or PS3.
O'Neal is a former professional basketball player who played for the NBA's Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. O'Neal won the NBA's Rookie of the Year award in 1993, then eventually signed with the Lakers in 1996, and there won three NBA Finals, including three NBA Finals MVP awards, and the NBA's Most Valuable Player award in 2000. O'Neal then went on to play for the Miami Heat where he won the 2006 NBA Finals. For his career, O'Neal made 15 NBA All-Star teams, including three All-Star Game MVP awards, and was a 14-time All-NBA honoree.
After his legendary playing career, O'Neal was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016. O'Neal is now an analyst for TNT's Inside the NBA with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley. The former basketball star now invests in several businesses and performs at various events as DJ Diesel.