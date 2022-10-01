Sports_wkufbpractice080322-1.jpg
(WKU Stock Image)

 Grace Ramey

Four-time NBA champion and Hall of Fame inductee Shaquille O'Neal will put on a concert as DJ Diesel prior to Western Kentucky's game versus UAB on Friday, Oct. 21, the Hilltoppers announced at halftime of Saturday's game against Troy.