Western Kentucky University graduate quarterback Jarret Doege passes the ball during practice with the team at Houchens Industries-L. T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky., on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)

The 10th annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list was announced Tuesday at the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler 16th Annual East Texas Kick-off Luncheon, and WKU quarterback Jarret Doege was among those on the list.