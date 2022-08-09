Western Kentucky University graduate quarterback Jarret Doege passes the ball during practice with the team at Houchens Industries-L. T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky., on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
The 10th annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list was announced Tuesday at the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler 16th Annual East Texas Kick-off Luncheon, and WKU quarterback Jarret Doege was among those on the list.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or currently playing at Texas DI four-year college.
Doege hails from Lubbock, Texas, where he graduated from Cooper High School. He enters the 2022 season as college football's active leader in passing yards (10,494) and passing touchdowns (79). Last season at West Virginia he threw for 3,048 yards and 19 touchdowns while completing 6% of his passes. Doege will now be playing in an offense that set FBS records for passing yards and passing touchdowns in a single season just a year ago with NFL draft pick and Bailey Zappe under center.
Zappe was the winner of last year's Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. Zappe is originally from Victoria, Texas, and played his high school football at Victoria East High School. He started his career at Houston Baptist before transferring to WKU.
The watch list will be narrowed to 16 semifinalists in November and then to five finalists in December. They will be selected by broadcasters, commentators, journalists, fans and previous winners. The finalists will be brought to Tyler for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet, which is scheduled for Jan. 11.