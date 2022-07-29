Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton entered fall camp Friday expecting competitions at most positions.
Front and center in the battle for starting jobs is the quarterback competition.
WKU begins the season with six players in the quarterback room, with West Virginia transfer Jarret Doege and West Florida transfer Austin Reed the frontrunners for the starting spot a year after Bailey Zappe had a record-setting year with the Hilltoppers.
"We've got a really, really good quarterback room -- really good," Helton said. "I've been on record that I'm a guy that likes to let them all compete. I think probably the two frontrunners, as everybody knows, is Jarret Doege, the transfer from West Virginia -- he had a really good spring for us and we're excited about him -- and Austin Reed, the transfer from West Florida. Austin won a Division II national championship. It's hard to win championships. He did a really, really good job in spring as well. We'll let those two guys compete and by the end of camp we'll have it all figured out."
The Hilltoppers were second nationally in scoring with 44.2 points per game and total offense with 535.3 yards per game last season, and they had the best passing attack at 433.7 yards per game. Zappe, who was selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft by the New England Patriots, set FBS single-season records for touchdown passes and passing yards.
Both Doege and Reed were with WKU through spring practices -- Reed signed shortly before the practices began -- and are tasked with trying to replace the production lost with Zappe now gone. The two took the majority of first-team reps during the Hilltoppers' spring game.
"Both of those guys, man, they're both studs and they're both really, really good at different things -- really good at similar things, but both of those guys have played a lot of ball, they're great leaders, they're talented and they have command of the offense when they're out on the field," WKU quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. "Both of those guys, it's a joy to coach them and watch them compete every day. ... We're going to let those guys duke it out, compete and battle because those two guys pushing each other every day, at the end of the day they're both going to get a whole lot better because they have each other."
Doege, who comes to WKU with Power Five experience after spending the last three seasons at West Virginia, is coming off a season in which he threw for 3,048 yards and 19 touchdowns on 272-of-417 passing with 12 interceptions. He's the Division I active leader in career passing yards and touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Lubbock, Texas, native spent the first two seasons of his college career at Bowling Green State.
Helton calls Doege "a really good game manager" who has played in a lot of big games during his career.
Doege is pleased with the work the team was able to get in during the summer and said he's no stranger to quarterback competitions. He said he has a good relationship with Reed and that the two frequently bounce ideas off each other.
"I think I've been in like five different quarterback competitions, so it's nothing new to me," Doege said. "I kind of take it day-by-day. I always have the mindset of being the starter and then I just go out there and compete."
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Reed comes from Division II West Florida, where he went 22-3 as the starting quarterback over two seasons and claimed a national title in 2019. During that time, he threw for 7,507 yards and 78 touchdowns.
The Tops' fourth-year head coach said the best way he can describe the St. Augustine Beach, Fla., native is as a gunslinger.
"When he goes out there, you don't know where it's headed, but it's headed there fast," Helton said.
"I just like to keep it down to one word and that's a winner," Reed said when describing his game. "In my time, all I've ever judged myself on is how many wins I get. For me, that's the most important thing. I'm going to throw it around the yard. I'm going to make a couple throws that you might clench your butthole when I make that throw. Sorry, that might not be the best use of words, but I'm going to do whatever it takes to win.
"This offense is really just suited around putting a guy back there who can win. I'm just hoping to be that guy and hoping to do what this offense needs me to do and let those guys around me make me look good."
Reed said part of the reason he elected to leave West Florida was to move up and compete to be pushed to win a starting job, and WKU was enticing because "they have the recipe for a small-school guy moving up and being successful" -- Zappe moved up to WKU from the FCS ranks at Houston Baptist.
Reed started his career at Southern Illinois, where he redshirted in 2018 before making the move to Pensacola, Fla., where he won a Division II national title with West Florida in 2019.
"It was a super similar situation to this. I got there a little bit later -- I didn't get to UWF until June -- and then those guys took me in super quick," Reed said. "They took in a 19-year-old kid who probably had no business being on the field at the time, but they took me in and kind of mentored me. Those guys on that team carried me to a national championship and we went and won it. It was a phenomenal team to be on and this team has a lot of similar attributes and a lot of the same leadership and more skill and just a phenomenal team aspect that it can really take to win a championship."
WKU has four other quarterbacks on the roster in Caden Veltkamp, Chance McDonald, Darius Ocean and Turner Helton -- Tyson Helton's nephew.
"I like our young quarterbacks as well. I think they've done a nice job," Helton said. " ... We have a heavy quarterback room -- I've got six quarterbacks in the room currently. I'm a quarterback guy. I don't think you could ever have enough. I like where we're going with the quarterback position and we'll figure it out by the first game."
WKU is scheduled to open the 2022 season Aug. 27 against Austin Peay. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Houchens-Smith Stadium.