Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Austin Reed (16) passes the ball to wide receiver Daewood Davis (7) in the Tops’ 34-27 loss to Troy at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Michael Mathison (4) celebrates scoring a touchdown with running back Kye Robichaux (8) in the Tops’ 34-27 loss to Troy at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Davion Ervin-Poindexter (2) looks to get past Troy linebacker Carlton Martial (2) in the Tops’ 34-27 loss to Troy at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Troy safety TJ Harris (8) tackles Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Michael Mathison (4) as he runs the ball in the Tops’ 34-27 loss to Troy at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Troy cornerback Reddy Steward (18) blocks a pass to Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Jaylen Hall (0) in the Tops’ 34-27 loss to Troy at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Michael Mathison (4) runs the ball down field as Troy safety TJ Harris (8) tries to tackle him in the Tops’ 34-27 loss to Troy at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Michael Mathison (4) runs the ball for a touchdown in the Tops’ 34-27 loss to Troy at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Daewood Davis (7) tries to stay inbounds as Troy cornerback Caleb Ransaw (14) edges him out in the Tops’ 34-27 loss to Troy at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Daewood Davis (7) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the Tops’ 34-27 loss to Troy at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Western Kentucky Cheerleaders welcome the Hilltoppers to the field at the start of the Tops’ 34-27 loss to Troy at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Austin Reed (16) passes the ball to tight end Joshua Simon (6) for a touchdown in the Tops’ 34-27 loss to Troy at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Kye Robichaux (8) runs the ball down field in the Tops’ 34-27 loss to Troy at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers tight end Joshua Simon (6) celebrates scoring a touchdown with tight end Joey Beljan (89) in the Tops’ 34-27 loss to Troy at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Austin Reed (16) looks to pass the ball in the Tops’ 34-27 loss to Troy at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Kye Robichaux (8) pushes through Troy’s defense in the Tops’ 34-27 loss to Troy at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Austin Reed (16) celebrates with tight end Joshua Simon (6) after they scored a touchdown in the Tops’ 34-27 loss to Troy at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Jarret Doege made a statement in his return to Bowling Green.
The quarterback transferred to Western Kentucky from West Virginia in the offseason and went through the spring, summer and beginning of fall camp with the Hilltoppers before getting beat out for the starting job by Austin Reed and transferring to Troy, where he had been serving as the backup.
When Troy starter Gunnar Watson went down late in the third quarter Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium, Doege replaced him and led the Trojans to a 34-27 victory over WKU with two fourth-quarter touchdown passes.
“Both quarterbacks made some big plays at clutch times, and Jarret was no different,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “Obviously with him being here, I knew that he was very capable of making those plays and he made them. Hat’s off to him. It’s hard going in there as the backup late in the game and having to try to find a way to win, and he definitely found a way to win, so hat’s off to him.
“It stinks for us, obviously, but happy for him that he was able to go in there and make some plays and make some things happen. But both quarterbacks tonight at critical times came up big in the passing game when they needed to make them. We need to go back defensively and look at what we were doing and try to fix those problems.”
Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton talks about the Hilltoppers' 34-27 loss to Troy on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Watson went down on an incomplete pass late in the third quarter with the score knotted up 20-all, and Doege made his return to Feix Field. On the first play of the fourth quarter, he connected with Jabre Barber for a 16-yard touchdown to put the Trojans (3-2) in front. He added a 10-yard scoring pass to Tez Johnson with 7:14 to play to cap off a nine-play, 61-yard drive that gave Troy a two-touchdown lead.
WKU (3-2) came back down the field with a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive highlighted by a 55-yard pass from Reed to Michael Mathison and capped off with a 9-yard pass from Reed to Daewood Davis to make it 34-27 with 4:20 remaining.
The Hilltopper defense forced a punt and got the ball back at its own 11-yard line with 1:56 remaining. Reed led WKU to the Troy 32, before getting hit by Richard Jibunor and having the ball knocked loose. It was recovered by Antonio Showers and, with 1:01 to play, Doege was able to kneel out the clock for the 34-27 victory.
“Good football team we played tonight in Troy. Hat’s off to them. They beat us fair and square. They played good football,” Helton said. “The game went about how I thought it would go. I knew it would be a hard-fought game, our guys knew it would be a hard-fought game as well. Battled hard, had some turnovers, had some penalties. When we needed to make stops, we didn’t make them. When we needed to convert, we didn’t convert. Tough one. We’ll rebound, get back in conference play, get ready to get on the road and play a really good UTSA team.”
Doege came to WKU from West Virginia as college football’s active career leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns, and entered the fall in a competition for WKU’s starting quarterback job with Reed. Doege entered the transfer portal Aug. 14 and was officially added to Troy’s roster Aug. 19.
He had seen limited action in Troy’s first four games, appearing in two and throwing for 124 yards and a touchdown on 6-of-12 passing. On Saturday, Doege finished with 71 yards and two touchdowns on 7-of-8 passing in just over a quarter of work.
“Congrats to him. He got in and he made some plays, made things happen, but we’ve just got to do our assignment next time we get in that type of position,” said WKU linebacker Derrick Smith, who had seven tackles, a sack and an interception in the loss.
The Trojans finished with 415 yards – 280 passing and 135 rushing. Watson threw for 202 yards with an interception on 15-of-28 passing before leaving the game with the injury. Johnson caught six passes for 105 yards and a touchdown and Deshon Stoudemire had seven catches for 93 yards. DK Billingsley rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on 24 attempts.
Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed and linebacker Derrick Smith talk about the Hilltoppers' 34-27 loss to Troy on Saturday at Houchens-S…
WKU had 470 yards in the loss – 406 of which came through the air. Reed threw for 406 yards and three touchdowns on 39-of-56 passing with an interception – he was also sacked five times. Daewood Davis had 122 yards and a touchdown on 12 receptions and Mathison had 152 yards and a touchdown on eight catches. Kye Robichaux rushed for a team-high 50 yards on 11 attempts.
“They were solid on defense. Their front seven was probably the best front seven we’ve seen all year,” Reed said. “ ... We could have done things a little bit better – I could have done things a little bit better – and just they played a really good game. At the end we had a chance to go win it and we didn’t do it. At the end, it just falls on us.”
The two teams battled back and forth for the first three quarters. WKU got on the board first, marching down the field 75 yards on its opening possession and scoring on a 13-yard pass from Reed to Josh Simon – its first opening-drive score of the season.
Troy answered with a 35-yard field goal from Brooks Buce and took the lead in the final minutes of the opening quarter with a 21-yard touchdown run from Billingsley.
The Hilltoppers evened the score with a 43-yard field goal from Brayden Narveson and quickly struck again with a 34-yard touchdown reception to Mathison from Reed to take a 17-10 lead with 1:12 left in the half. Troy got within four with a 33-yard Buce field goal as time expired.
Troy took a 20-17 lead with some trickery in a play that ended with Watson catching a 7-yard touchdown pass from Johnson on the opening possession of the second half, before WKU knotted things up at 20 on a 47-yard field goal from Narveson with 3:27 left in the third quarter.
Watson went down midway through Troy’s ensuing drive, and Doege entered and led his new team to the victory.
The win moves Troy to 10-2-1 all-time against WKU.
Troy is scheduled to host Southern Miss next week in a 6 p.m. game.
WKU will return to Conference USA action for its next six games, starting with a trip to defending league champion UTSA next week, before again hitting the road for a game at Middle Tennessee Oct. 15.
– Follow sports reporter Jared MacDonald on Twitter @JMacDonaldSport or visit bgdailynews.com.