Western Kentucky's softball team evened the series with a 14-7 win over host UTEP on Saturday in El Paso, Texas.
WKU sophomore catcher Randi Drinnon connected for her fourth career home run, while also going 2-for-5 on the afternoon with three RBIs. Kaytlan Kemp also plated three when hitting her second triple of the season, while Brylee Hage collected three RBIs with a 2-for-3 day at the plate.
The Tops drew 16 walks during the seven innings, now marking the new single-game record for the program.
The Miners plated two runs in the first inning with a sacrifice-fly and RBI single to gain an early lead.
WKU came back the following inning and took advantage of Drinnon's RBI double into left field for the first hit on the board. UTEP would later give up a bases-loaded walk, while third baseman Taylor Sanders would hit a fielder's choice to the shortstop, scoring TJ Webster for the 3-2 lead.
An explosive eight-run third inning followed for WKU, as Drinnon picked up a fastball down the middle on a 1-2 count for her first home run of the season over the left-field wall, scoring two. The Miners would eventually walk three consecutive with bases-loaded, giving a 8-2 advantage to the Tops.
Kemp add a bases-clearing triple in the third to push ahead 11-2,
In the bottom half of the frame, UTEP took advantage of a fielder's choice and an RBI double into left field to pull within 11-5.
The Miners got a two-run double down the left-field line, solidifying their seven runs for the final.
Hage found the gap into left-center field for a stand-up double, picking up two RBIs to finalize the 14-7 win.
All three WKU pitchers saw action in the matinee matchup. Kelsie Houchens got the start, while Maddy Wood earned the win and saw time in the middle, while senior Katie Gardner closed out the final three innings. They combined for six strikeouts while allowing six walks and seven hits.
The Hilltoppers and Miners will settle the series Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for noon CT and streaming is available on CUSAtv.