Kenny Baker teases Jeremy Darvin by calling him "Old Man."
It's fitting considering Darvin – a defensive tackle – has been at Western Kentucky longer than Baker – the team's defensive line coach. The redshirt senior has been with the program more consecutive years leading into the 2021 season than anybody on the coaching staff, for that matter.
Darvin, who returns for his sixth season with the Hilltoppers thanks to the NCAA's additional year of eligibility granted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has been providing leadership in a defensive tackle room that features an open starting spot next to the redshirt senior.
"He's been here a long time, but I'm thankful he's still here one more year now," Baker said. "We love J.D. and I've probably been most pleased with him in terms of the D-tackle room because when I got the whole group, he's a veteran and he's been coached by really, really good coaches and there are a couple things I wanted to tweak and he didn't flinch, he didn't ask and he's just been working and working and working.
"His attitude, he's always been a leader and he's always been the juice guy, but now we're starting to get the fundamental piece. That's where it becomes satisfying as a coach that a guy that's played so much ball and been very productive – here are a couple of things I'm going to do to tweak you and hopefully make you better and he didn't flinch. I've been very pleased with him."
Baker went from WKU's defensive ends coach last season to the defensive line coach this season with defensive tackles coach Kenny Martin's departure to take a defensive assistant position on UCF's staff. Shortly after Martin left, Ricky Barber – who started alongside Darvin at defensive tackle – entered the transfer portal and has since rejoined his former coach in Florida.
After playing in four games and redshirting in 2019, Barber earned FWAA Freshman All-American honors last season, in addition to being named a Conference USA honorable mention selection and a Phil Steele All-C-USA second team member.
Now the "Old Man" on WKU's roster is trying to help the defensive tackle room try to fill the void left with Barber's departure.
"It's been pretty much the same thing as last year with Ricky, what I was doing with him as a young guy coming in. It's the same process," Darvin said Friday after the team's third practice of fall camp. "It's good that we've got some familiar faces. ... But the new guys, they come in and they listen and we're just trying the best way we can to get those guys caught up. They're great players, though, so that helps."
Darvin – who, along with linebacker Demetrius Cain, has been with the program since 2016 – has played in 42 career games with 19 starts, including 11 last season. He's coming off a season with career highs in tackles with 31, tackles for loss with 5.5 and sacks with three. He's undoubtedly got the most experience at WKU in the position group on the team, and thanks to the extra year of eligibility, will likely become one of the first Hilltoppers to ever earn five letters, along with defensive end DeAngelo Malone and safety Antwon Kincade.
That's why becoming a better leader is his main focus as WKU prepares for the upcoming season.
Well, that and getting to opposing quarterbacks.
"The focus this offseason, last year it was just working on technique and stuff like that, but I would say being more of that leader role, that outspoken role, because obviously we need that in the room, especially with a bunch of new players and young guys," Darvin said. "Also just more pass rush. Just finding a way to get to that quarterback. We got to affect that quarterback."
The Hilltoppers have previous letter winners returning at the position in 6-foot-4, 260-pound redshirt junior Marcus Bragg, 6-foot-6, 300-pound freshman David Ndukwe and 6-foot-1, 305-pound junior Darius Shipp.
Baker said Lichon Terrell, who played in three games in 2019 before suffering a season-ending injury and missed last year due to injury, is "starting to get back in his rhythm, and the Hilltoppers also brought in Division I transfers at the position in Mike Allen, who comes from Wake Forest, and Brodric Martin, who comes from North Alabama.
Other defensive tackles on WKU's roster include freshmen Chase Jones and Terrion Thompson, who played high school ball at Glasgow and Bowling Green, respectively.
"Strength in numbers," Baker said. "Especially that D-tackle spot, you really have to have depth. It's a long season. The way we want to play, the physicality, you've got to have guys there. Of course, what could be seen as an open spot available is only making the competition. I tell them all the time we don't have any starters. My opinion is if you're on that bus, you need to be prepared like you're a starter."
With the departure of the 6-foot-3, 290-pound Barber, who had 58 total tackles last year, including seven for loss – five of which came over the final four games – and four sacks, the defensive staff has seen others step up to try to become the next starter.
"I think you hear it often in sports – next man mentality, and you can only worry about the guys that you have," WKU defensive coordinator Maurice Crum said at the team's media day. "I think the guys that we have, it kind of juiced them up a little bit. Now there's an opportunity. You see a little bit of crack for me to get a little bit of playing time or for me to become the next guy. I think they've really thrived since that departure and I'm looking forward to those guys and the production that they're going to bring up front."
WKU is scheduled to open the 2021 season at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at Houchens-Smith Stadium against UT Martin.