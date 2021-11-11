Western Kentucky cross country runners Mary Dye and Savannah Heckman are set to compete at the NCAA Southeast Regional in Louisville on Friday.
The University of Kentucky-hosted meet will be at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park – a course that WKU competed at earlier this season – with the women's 6k set to start at 10 a.m. CT.
Dye, a true freshman, has been a consistent point scorer throughout the season. She recorded the second-best time on the team at the Conference USA Championships, placing 43rd with a mark of 22:54.2. She currently has PRs of 19:32.68 in the 5k and 22:54.2 in the 6k.
Heckman, a fifth-year senior, has led the women's team in all five meets this season while recording PRs in both the 5k and 6k this year. She became the first WKU women's runner to earn C-USA Athlete of the Week honors since 2014 following a fifth-place finish at the Memphis Twilight Classic.
Heckman was also the first WKU women's runner to earn all-conference honors since 2015 after being named second team all-conference following a 14th-place finish at the C-USA Championships.
Dye and Heckman will compete against runners from 39 other schools, including nationally-ranked teams such as No. 1 North Carolina State, No. 9 North Carolina, No. 27 Liberty and No. 30 Kentucky.