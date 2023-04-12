Western Kentucky's baseball team desperately needed a win Tuesday night at Nick Denes Field.
Struggling through a season-worst eight-game losing streak, the Tops faces long odds against visiting Evansville, which entered the mid-week contest riding an NCAA-best eight-game winning streak.
So when the Tops' two-run lead was threatened in the top of the eighth inning, WKU coach Marc Rardin made the pragmatic decision to call on his bullpen ace to snuff the Purple Aces' potential rally.
Eight, turns out, really is enough.
WKU closer CJ Weins escaped a bases-loaded jam after entering in the top of the eighth inning, then closed out a 6-2 victory in the ninth for the Hilltoppers for a rare two-inning save.
"He's usually ninth inning, it's lights-out," WKU coach Marc Rardin said. "So when he's come in, it's been over. He's made great strides. He's one of our hardest workers. He's one of our best teammates. He's one of our best leaders. He's well-deserving to be in that position, and he was well-deserving to what happened tonight."
WKU (17-17) was clinging to a 4-2 lead entering the top of the eighth inning against the Purple Aces. Utilizing a bullpen game with eight pitchers in all seeing action, the Hilltoppers ran into trouble when freshman reliever Jake Gothrup walked the leadoff batter to start the eighth. Rardin opted for the quick hook, calling on Weins to snuff the rally.
Snapping off a fastball that clocked 96 mph, Weins got back-to-back strikeouts after entering with one on in the eighth. The South Carolina transfer had a hiccup after that, walking a batter and then hitting another to load the bases before regrouping to strike out Evansville's Ben Stuart to end the threat.
"I think I just struggled a little bit with command, which I haven't really done all season, so I guess I was a little bit due for it," said Weins, a graduate student. "But I just think I had success with the fastball and that carried me through that first inning. Then the second inning I was able to figure it out."
The Hilltoppers added to Weins' margin of error in the bottom of the eighth when freshman Camden Ross plated a run on an RBI single, and another Hilltopper run scored on the ensuing throwing error from the outfield to put WKU ahead by four runs.
Weins took it from there, getting two quick outs before allowing a single by Evansville's Chase Hug, who then stole second base before Weins regrouped to strike out Simon Scherry looking to end the game and earn his fifth save of the season.
"I didn't know 17-17 would feel so good right now for our kids," Rardin said. "You know, for me I'm OK with everything. They've been doing so well with caring. They keep energy, they have never quit one time. If somebody can pick one freaking time that they have, they're going to be wrong because I'm in the dugout all the time and they compete, they care and they bust their butt."
Evansvillle (19-13) opened the scoring in the top of the second inning with a run scored off a wild pitch, but the Tops answered with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Camden Ross sparked the rally with a one-out single before stealing second base, and Andrew Delaney folllowed with an RBI double to knot the score at 1-all. Ty Crittenberger then drew a walk and stole second before Kirk Liebert drove both runners in with a single to right-center field.
The Purple Ace got a run back in the top of the sixth when Brent Widder connected for a solo home run, but the Tops got that run right back in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Ty Batusich that made the score 4-2.
WKU got solid work from its pitching staff, which combined to allow just two runs (one earned) off five hits and five walks while striking out nine. Junior Beau Coffman earned the win after tossing two innings of relief.
Ross finished with two hits and an RBI to pace the Hilltoppers, who hit the road for a three-game series against Conference USA rival UAB starting Friday in Birmingham, Ala.
"We've been barreling up balls, even when we've been losing and in this losing streak," Rardin said. "I think we only got outhit one time in eight losses in a row -- we got outhit one time in eight losses in a row, so our hitting's been fine. We just haven't had the timely hitting. Pitching and timely hitting in college is where it's at. Yeah, you need baserunning and defense and stuff like that, but pitching and timely hitting is where it's at. And tonight we got it."