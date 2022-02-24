Western Kentucky’s last loss came Jan. 29 against Middle Tennessee.
It was the team’s fifth straight defeat, but since then the Hilltoppers have surged to seven straight wins.
WKU will look to extend its winning streak and get revenge on the Blue Raiders on Saturday when it heads to the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn., to face the Conference USA East Division leader in a 6 p.m. matchup.
“Honestly, I think it’s just the team coming together because we realized that, losing five games in a row, we can’t continue, we can’t keep doing this, so we all banded together and once we did that we started going on a winning streak,” WKU center Jamarion Sharp said.
The Hilltoppers (17-11 overall, 9-6 Conference USA) have climbed to second in the East Division standings with their current winning streak – an important position to receive a bye in the league tournament. Middle Tennessee (20-7, 11-3) is in a position to win the division’s regular-season title barring a complete collapse – the Blue Raiders were scheduled to play Marshall on Thursday night, followed by Saturday’s game against WKU and a road swing to Charlotte and Old Dominion.
Florida Atlantic is in the mix as well at 8-6 in league games heading into Thursday night’s matchups. The Owls were scheduled to play at Old Dominion on Thursday.
“We can only control what we can control and everything out of that is out of our hands,” WKU guard Camron Justice said. “Hopefully things work out, but if not, still control what we can control.”
The Hilltoppers might be without an important piece for Saturday’s game, however.
Jairus Hamilton injured his knee late in the first half of last weekend’s win over Old Dominion, and head coach Rick Stansbury said Thursday he hadn’t practiced and “it’ll be a game-time decision at best.”
Hamilton is WKU’s third-leading scorer this season at 13 points per game and second-leading rebounder with 5.6 per game. He had 16 points and seven rebounds in the Hilltoppers’ 93-85 defeat against the Blue Raiders earlier this season, while Dayvion McKnight had 24 points, Josh Anderson had 17, Justice had 13 and Luke Frampton had 11.
The Hilltoppers found some success with a small-ball lineup in the second half of the first meeting with Middle Tennessee before Justice fouled out of the game, and that continued into its current seven-game winning streak, but Hamilton’s injury could limit WKU’s ability to use that group.
“He’s the one guy that allows us to do that. He’s the one guy that can slide down and play the five, defend the five,” Stansbury said. “He had been pretty good at doing it, which then gives him offensively an advantage, and that’s kind of what he had here against them when we decided to do that. We were pretty good offensively until Cam fouled out, and then we couldn’t do it with the same efficiency the rest of that way.
“That’s just going to probably be a game-time decision. There’s no other guys we have that can slide down and play the five offensively and still defend the five as well as Jairus.”
Middle Tennessee – which was a perfect 13-0 at home leading into Thursday’s game – struggled shooting the ball prior to its trip to E.A. Diddle Arena – it made just 7.7 3-pointers per game and was shooting 29.1% from deep through its first 18 games – but has been hot since. The Blue Raiders went 15-of-26 against the Hilltoppers and are now shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc.
Josh Jefferson led the Blue Raiders with 31 points in the first meeting, while Donovan Sims had 22 points and DeAndre Dishman had 10. Jefferson and Sims average 15 and 11 points per game, respectively, and Eli Lawrence adds double-figure scoring at 10.3 points per game.
“Since they left here, including our game – I think it’s been eight games – I know they’re shooting 45% from the 3-point line as a team. That’s a pretty good stat, and again, they’re undefeated at home,” Stansbury said. “ ... No one’s beaten them there and they’re playing really well. Coach (Nick McDevitt) has done a really good job with his team and they’re playing really well.”
WKU is scheduled to follow Saturday’s game with a trip to Marshall on Wednesday, before concluding the regular season March 5 at home against the Thundering Herd.{&end}