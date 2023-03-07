For Western Kentucky’s men’s basketball season to continue beyond this week’s Conference USA tournament, the stars at The Star in Frisco, Texas, will need to align in a big way.
The Hilltoppers enter postseason play with the No. 8 seed in the C-USA tournament, facing No. 9 seed UTEP on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. CT in a first-round matchup. Since WKU didn’t earn one of the five first-round byes in the tournament, winning that opening game would put the Tops up against a rested No. 1 seed Florida Atlantic in the quarterfinals – and they’d need to win twice more to secure the championship and that ever-elusive NCAA tournament automatic bid.
It’s far from what was expected from a team that was picked as the second-best in C-USA in the preseason coaches’ poll, but WKU (16-15) gets the chance to make it right by winning four games in four days – a longshot maybe, but still a shot.
It’s been a rocky road to Frisco, to say the least.
Adversity struck the Tops nearly at the start, when WKU learned redshirt junior forward/guard Dontaie Allen had an eligibility issue from his time playing at Kentucky on the eve of a three-day tournament in the Cayman Islands Classic. Allen would ultimately sit out seven games for the infraction.
“Nothing he has done,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said shortly after the issue arose. “Nothing we have done. Kentucky played him seven games when he was ineligible in the springtime. Their coaches didn’t know it and their compliance didn’t know it. How does the kid know it?
“Nobody can say, ‘Well, the kid is at fault for not getting his grades.’ He didn’t know. If the adults in the room didn’t know, he didn’t know.”
The Tops were 3-0 heading into that event, and the disruption of the last-minute loss of Allen likely didn’t help in the first game – a 72-53 defeat to Akron. The Tops regrouped and won the next two against Illinois State and Tulane, then returned stateside and won three more.
WKU appeared on a roll heading into an anticipated matchup against then-winless Louisville under first-year coach Kenny Payne at the Yum! Center, which made the Tops’ 94-83 loss sting that much more.
It would get worse. After a 65-58 road loss at South Carolina eight days later on Dec. 22, the school announced Stansbury would step away from the program due to an undisclosed health issue.
Stansbury’s absence lasted nine games and came at the start of conference play, with associate head coach Phil Cunningham leading the team to a 3-6 record in his absence.
“As I’ve said all along, I dug us such a bad hole those first nine games,” Stansbury said. “And again, coaches did an unbelievable job, players played as hard as they could play. It was a tough situation to get thrown into. So I just dug us a hole right there and we’ve been kind of trying to fight out of that hole ever since a little bit.”
Right before Stansbury’s return, the Tops were dealt another serious blow when sharp-shooting sixth-year guard Luke Frampton went down with a season-ending knee injury against Charlotte at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Injuries have also taken starters Emmanuel Akot and Jamarion Sharp plus key reserve Jordan Rawls off the court at various times this season, although the Tops should have everyone available except Frampton for the Texas trip.
The talent on the roster remains, even without Frampton – who ranked among the league’s top 3-point shooters.
Junior guard Davyion McKnight ranks fifth in the conference in scoring with 16.5 points per game and is a lethal threat in the lane.
Senior center Jamarion Sharp is a unique difference maker in the paint, with the 7-foot-5 Hopkinsville native still leading the nation in total blocks (127) and blocks per game (4.2).
Fifth-year senior forward Jairus Hamilton and Akot – a sixth-year guard – have been steady contributors, while Allen has stepped into the role vacated by Frampton and provided a much-needed 3-point threat.
Off the bench, Rawls, junior guard Khristian Lander and junior forward Tyrone Marshall Jr. have all shown flashes of excellence.
Putting it all together for 40 minutes has been hit-and-miss – hence, the record barely above .500 and that No. 8 seed in the tournament.
“Our guys, I think it’s very obvious, on a given night we have an opportunity against anybody. This league is the best it’s ever been. There’s probably nine, 10 teams that can beat anybody on a given night. It’s whoever gets hot in you know, those three or four days. That’s kind of where it is.
“A lot of parity in this league, the best it’s ever been.”{&end}