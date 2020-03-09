The Conference USA women's basketball awards were announced Monday, and a pair of Lady Toppers were placed on the first team. Raneem Elgedawy and Dee Givens were voted first team, and Givens was named to the All-Defensive Team.
“We are truly proud of Dee and Raneem ...,” WKU coach Greg Collins said in a news release. “They’ve worked hard and been impactful for our team, showing a lot of determination and grit against a very tough schedule. While they both are very deserving of this recognition, they also will be the first to give credit to their teammates. They’ve added their names to the tradition of great players at WKU. We’re proud of their growth and development.”
Elgedawy is averaging a double-double, putting up the third-most points per game in the conference (17.6) and the second-most rebounds per contest (11.0). Her 17 double-doubles this season lead the league and are the 12th most in the nation. That mark also ties her for the sixth-most in WKU history.
Givens is averaging 16.2 points per game, the fifth-leading scorer in the conference. Givens is 14th in all-time scoring at WKU with 1,602 career points. She’s connected on the third-most 3-pointers in school history with 224.
On the defensive end, Givens is leading the conference with 69 steals on the season. Her 232 career steals are the fourth most by any Lady Topper.
The Lady Toppers will play Thursday at 2 p.m. in the C-USA Tournament quarterfinals. They’ll face the winner of Charlotte and North Texas.
