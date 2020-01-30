Raneem Elgedawy has a knack for playing well against teams from Florida.
Last year as a sophomore at Florida Atlantic, she had 25 points and 16 rebounds to lead Western Kentucky to an 81-50 rout of the Owls. She accounted for 15 of the Lady Toppers' 82 points in a 19-point victory against FAU the season before and her career highs in points and rebounds entering the season both came against Florida International.
On Thursday, the 6-foot-4 junior forward recorded a double-double in less than 16 minutes and finished with 28 points and 18 rebounds in WKU's 68-59 win over FAU at E.A. Diddle Arena.
"I don't think it matters whether a team is from Florida or Texas or Tennessee. I think when she gets locked in from the beginning of the game, she's pretty good for the whole game," WKU coach Greg Collins said. "There are games where I'm trying to get her ready to go and sometimes she's just not there and once she gets mad enough to play, she's pretty good."
Elgedawy's 28 points tie the career high set last January at FIU, who WKU (13-6 overall, 5-3 Conference USA) will host Saturday. Her 18 rebounds fell five shy of the career-high 23 she recorded as a freshman against the Panthers and were one shy of a season high set at Mercer in November. She paced the Lady Toppers early in the team's third game at Diddle Arena since the Dec. 4 victory over Oklahoma. She had WKU's first 13 points, including a personal 9-0 run, to help the Lady Toppers get out to a 13-12 lead. WKU didn't give up the lead after that.
"I just thought she did a great job of working in the post. She got really great position, made quick moves before the double came and she just crashed the boards really hard," senior point guard Whitney Creech said. " ... She just worked her tail off tonight."
Elgedawy finished the first quarter with 15 points and had four of the team's 13 rebounds to take a 19-16 lead over FAU (9-11, 3-6) into the second. Dee Givens added the Lady Toppers' other four points in the frame on the way to a 25-point night.
"Coach preaches to us every day, we're going to pound the ball inside and then once (Elgedawy) starts getting going, they're going to start packing it in and then (Elgedawy) can just kick it out," Givens said. "I think that's what happened today."
Elgedawy hit the double-double -- her C-USA leading ninth of the season -- with 4:02 remaining in the second quarter when she grabbed a rebound off a missed layup from Meral Abdelgawad. She had 17 points at the time and WKU held a 26-25 lead.
Dee Givens connected on a 3-pointer and scored WKU's final seven points of the first half to give the Lady Toppers a 33-26 lead heading into the break. It was the first 3-pointer of the night after nine misses for WKU, which entered shooting 33-of-150 (22 percent) from beyond the arc in conference play leading up to the game. The Lady Tops finished 3-for-22 (13.6 percent) Thursday, but Collins isn't concerned about that, nor will he be, he says.
"I don't want to mess with their confidence. They're already second guessing their ability to shoot the 3," Collins said. "Alexis Brewer is a great 3-point shooter and Dee Givens is a great 3-point shooter and Sherry Porter can shoot the 3, so we've got some kids that can shoot the ball out there and they're shooting the ball really well in practice and shootaround. We chart that every day and they're shooting 50, 60, 70 percent, so it's going to come back around at some point.
"The main concern is guard and rebound because, as you can see, as long as we do the best job we can do guarding and we do a great job on the boards, we're going to stay in ballgames even when we're not making layups or 3s."
That defense held FAU without a field goal for the final 4:33 of the first half and kept leading scorer Crystal Primm -- who entered averaging 15.5 points -- scoreless. Primm had two fouls by halftime, while Astou Gaye, Lotto Vehka-Aho and Allie Tylka each had three. Primm finished with eight points, along with Gaye, Juliette Gauthier and Alexa Zaph. Vehka-Aho led the Owls, who will travel to Marshall on Saturday, with 18 points.
WKU also held a 26-15 rebounding advantage through the first two quarters and a 16-5 advantage on the offensive boards. The Lady Toppers outrebounded the Owls 43-27 in the game to improve to 11-0 when outrebounding opponents this season.
Givens opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer and the Lady Toppers continued on an 11-2 run that included two and-ones from Elgedawy to take a 44-28 lead. FAU responded with back-to-back 3-pointers from Zaph and another from Gauthier after a jumper from Givens to cut the deficit to single digits.
From that point forward in the third, WKU took control.
Abdelgawad made a layup while getting fouled and, after the media timeout with 3:50 to play in the frame, finished the three-point play to start a 13-2 run, capped off by eight straight points from Creech, who was scoreless up until that point, to take a 59-39 lead into the fourth. It was the only eight points on the night for Creech, who also had five assists, four rebounds and three steals.
"Throughout the game I'm just kind of looking for opportunities to put the ball in the basket and help my team win," Creech said. "I feel like this game early on I was able to get some assists and distribute the ball. I feel like at the end of the third, they kind of just fell asleep and I was able to take advantage of that and attack."
FAU scored the first 11 points of the fourth to cut WKU's lead to single digits before Elgedawy got the Lady Toppers scoring started on the first of back-to-back layups with 3:07 to play. WKU held off the Owls' rally from there to close out the victory. Elgedawy made the first of two free throws with 12 seconds left to tie her career high, but missed the second.
With the win, WKU moves to 7-0 at E.A. Diddle Arena this season and has now won nine straight games at home dating back to last season. Saturday's game against FIU is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CST.
