Western Kentucky women’s basketball senior forward Raneem Elgedawy has been named to the 2021 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year watch list.
She is one of 25 players on the list representing 23 teams from 15 different conferences. The award is presented by Her Hoop Stats.
Elgedawy enjoyed a stellar season in 2019-20, averaging a double-double with 17.6 points per game and 11.0 rebounds per contest. She was named All-Conference USA First Team for her efforts.
Elgedawy recorded a double-double in 17 of WKU's 29 games last season, tying for the sixth most by a Lady Topper in program history. Her 28 career double-doubles is tied for the seventh-most in school history.
The Alexandria, Egypt native is currently in her home country and could rejoin the Lady Toppers at a later time.
In January, the list will be narrowed to 15 as a midseason watch list and then in February a total of 10 semifinalists will be announced. In March, five finalists will be selected and the winner will be announced in late March.
Her Hoop Stats defines eligibility for the award as, “players must compete in one of the 26 conferences deemed to be ‘mid-major.’ ” The organization considers the ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC as “high-major” and thus are excluded from consideration.
2021 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Watchlist
- Dariauna Lewis, Alabama A&M
- Dyaisha Fair, Buffalo
- Micaela Kelly, Central Michigan
- Iimar’I Thomas, Cincinnati
- Maddi Utti, Fresno State
- Tierra Hodges, Furman
- Jill Townsend, Gonzaga
- Macee Williams, IUPUI
- Natalie Kucowski, Lafayette
- Jasmine Franklin, Missouri State
- Cece Hooks, Ohio
- Erica Johnson, Ohio
- Valerie Higgins, Pacific
- Kayla Padilla, Penn
- Alex Fowler, Portland
- Carlie Littlefield, Princeton
- Ayzhiana Basallo, San Jose State
- Tyra Whitehead, San Jose State
- Hannah Sjerven, South Dakota
- Tesia Thompson, SEMO
- Mia Davis, Temple
- Kionna Jeter, Towson
- Ila Lane, UC Santa Barbara
- Chelsey Perry, UT Martin
- Raneem Elgedawy, WKU
