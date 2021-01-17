Western Kentucky junior forward Raneem Elgedawy made a triumphant return to E.A. Diddle Arena, leading the WKU women’s basketball team to a 69-60 win over Marshall on Sunday.
After making her season debut at Marshall on Thursday, Elgedawy finished with a team-high 20 points to help WKU (3-7 overall, 2-2 Conference USA) earn a split with the Thundering Herd.
Elgedawy’s return adds another component to a team that head coach Greg Collins said is still developing chemistry on the court.
“We’ve got great chemistry off the court,” Collins said. “Right now they are still learning how to play together and get that chemistry on the court.
“The players get along great. They hang out together off the court. The chemistry is real positive. It just hasn’t translated to play yet. Each game has little moments for the positive and the negative.”
Marshall (3-5, 2-4) rolled to an 81-54 win in the first meeting between the two schools at Marshall on Thursday, but the Thundering Herd only led for 11 seconds in Sunday’s rematch.
WKU built a 20-11 lead late in the first quarter behind nine points from Elgedawy. The Lady Toppers’ lead was 27-19 in the second quarter when Elgedawy went to the bench with two fouls with 5:52 left in the half. WKU was unable to make another field goal in the half, but still went to the locker room with a 32-27 halftime advantage.
Marshall got four quick points from Boyd County product Savannah Wheeler to open the second half, but the Lady Toppers answered with six straight to get a little breathing distance.
WKU’s lead grew to 52-41 after an Elgedawy jumper with 6:28 left in the fourth quarter, before Marshall came storming back.
Marshall went on a 13-1 run, taking its first lead of the game on two free throws by Christina Mclean with 2:25 remaining. WKU responded with two free throws by Hope Sivori that began a run of 12 straight points by the Lady Toppers to seal the victory. Marshall was unable to get closer than seven points in the final minute.
Elgedawy added five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block for WKU.
Meral Abdelgawad added 16 points and seven rebounds, while Sivori finished with 15 points.
WKU shot 43.4 percent from the field, improving on Thursday’s 38.9 percent shooting performance at Marshall on Thursday.
Wheeler finished with a game-high 24 points for the Thundering Herd.
Marshall shot 49.2 percent in Thursday’s win, but was held to 39.6 percent in Sunday’s rematch.
Collins said the win came down to toughness and grit, especially on the defensive end.
“I feel like the chemistry was really the strongest on the defensive end,” Collins said. “There was a lot of talking, a lot of communication. We always equate talking with intensity. It’s hard to not be aggressive when you are talking. If you are not talking, it is easy to be passive and not be aggressive. I feel like they were really communicating a lot on the defensive end and that showed.”
WKU will return to action Friday, hosting Middle Tennessee at 6 p.m. at Diddle Arena. It will be the first of back-to-back meetings between the two schools, who are scheduled to play again at 6 p.m. Saturday at Diddle Arena.{&end}
