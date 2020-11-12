After being named to the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year watch list a day ago, Western Kentucky women’s basketball forward Raneem Elgedawy added to her accolades as a Katrina McClain Award candidate, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Thursday.
The award is given to the top NCAA Division I power forward.
The watch list features 20 players from around the country. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the list.
The award is partly based on fan voting, meaning fans will be able to vote for the player they feel is deserving and that will be calculated in with the committee’s selection. The list of 20 candidates will narrow to 10 in February, then to five in early March and the winner will be announced on April 9, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five.
Elgedawy enjoyed a stellar season in 2019-20, averaging a double-double with 17.6 points and 11.0 rebounds per contest. She was named to the All-Conference USA First Team for her efforts.
Elgedawy recorded a double-double in 17 of WKU's 29 games last season, tying for the sixth most by a Lady Topper in program history. Her 28 career double-doubles is tied for the seventh-most in school history.
The Alexandria, Egypt native is currently in her home country and could rejoin the Lady Toppers at a later time.
2021 Katrina McClain Award Candidates
- Jasmine Walker, Alabama
- Cate Reese, Arizona
- Unique Thompson, Auburn
- NaLyssa Smith, Baylor
- Maddi Utti, Fresno State
- Natalie Kucowski, Lafayette
- Naz Hillmon, Michigan
- Jessika Carter, Mississippi State
- Sam Brunelle, Notre Dame
- Natasha Mack, Oklahoma State
- Taylor Jones, Oregon State
- Brooklyn McDavid, Pacific
- Bethy Mununga, South Florida
- Cameron Brink, Stanford
- Francesca Belibi, Stanford
- N’dea Jones, Texas A&M
- Alissa Pili, USC
- Chelsey Perry, UT Martin
- Maddy Siegrist, Villanova
- Raneem Elgedawy, WKU
