Eli Wright's stay with Western Kentucky lasted just over a month.
The Owensboro native is no longer part of the WKU men's basketball team, the program confirmed Monday morning. Team spokesman Zach Greenwell said Wright left the team for personal reasons.
Wright was awaiting an eligibility waiver from the NCAA after redshirting last season at St. John's. He played two seasons at Mississippi State before transferring to St. John's in 2018 and sat out last season.
Wright joined the team in August and the university officially announced his addition to the roster on Aug. 30.
Wright was a four-star prospect and top-100 recruit out of Owensboro High School in 2016. He appeared in 64 games over two seasons with Mississippi State, averaging 3.0 points and 2.2 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per game as a sophomore.
