LOUISVILLE -- El Ellis put on a show for the home crowd at the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday night against Western Kentucky, leading the host Cardinals and first-year head coach Kenny Payne to his first-ever collegiate head coaching win with a 94-83 victory.
El -- stands for Elbert -- posted his first career double-double with career highs of 30 points and 10 assists as the senior point guard helped Louisville (1-9) get that first win in what has been the program's worst start since the early 1940s.
It may be Elbert, but that El could well have stood for something else against the Hilltoppers -- Elite.
"I look at the stats -- you know, we score 48 points in the second half," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. "We got 18 offensive rebounds, outrebounded them by 10, shoot 47%. We did enough offensively. We just couldn't stop them. Ellis was elite. He had 17 at halftime, responsible for four more of those 3s -- penetration, then kick it out. We couldn't stay in front of him. He made shots. He goes left, he made those shots -- tonight they all went."
It was a disappointing result for WKU (8-2), which appeared in prime position to capitalize against a Power Five team in the throes of a terrible start under Payne.
Here's another potential El substitute -- Elevate.
Ellis did just that for the Cardinals, leading a team that came into the night averaging just 56.9 points per game to 37 points better than that against the Tops. Ellis was one of five Cards to finish scoring in double figures, with Kamari Lands coming off the bench to chip in with 15 points, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield tallying 11 and Sydney Curry and Jae'Lyn Withers scoring 10 each.
Louisville shot a stellar 13-of-25 (52%) from 3-point range and was 54.4% overall from the field.
"Louisville was really good tonight and we knew they were capable of it," Stansbury said. "That's not the same Louisville team ya'll have seen play here. When they make shots, it changes everything. They made shots. They made timely shots."
WKU opened just fine, building an 18-10 lead before the game started to go sideways. An 11-2 run capped by an Ellis 3-pointer gave the Cardinals a 21-20 lead. Louisville was just heating up. A trey by Brandon Huntley-Hatfield pushed the Cards' lead to 10 at 43-33 with less than a minute left in the first half, and after the Tops' Dayvion McKnight got two points back with a jumper in the lane the hosts landed the final blow with JJ Traynor's buzzer-beating 3 to push Louisville's lead to 46-35 at the break.
"When we had an eight-point lead, they went zone -- I think we had that second group in there -- we had like four live ball turnovers in a row that led to baskets. Kind of changed a little bit of the momentum of that game, got the crowd into it. I'm sure it's the biggest crowd of the year and it gave them some energy.
"And there were three shot-clock opportunities in that first half where they got the 3 off at the buzzer and made all three of them."
McKnight was again a bright spot for the Hilltoppers, finishing with a team-best 25 points. Jairus Hamilton added a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds and Emmanuel Akot tallied 12 points, but WKU just couldn't match the shooting production of Louisville as the Cardinals delivered the long-awaited first win for Payne.
"Love the way we played, loved the way we attacked, loved the way we finally played with toughness and energy and confidence," Payne said. "I just told the guys this, 'What does it smell like? What does it feel like? What does it taste like?' Because winning one, imagine what it's like to win 80 or 90 percent of your games. You've got to sacrifice your life to it. This hopefully is a stepping stone that they greatly needed, because they put in a lot of work."
Louisville looked to put the game away to open the second half, dashing off a 12-4 run to build its lead to 19 with 16:34 to play.
"I think we just really struggled with the ball screen," Hamilton said. "Ellis was coming off that thing and going wherever he wanted. So I think we've got to focus up on that ball-screen defense, not just rotation and stuff like that. But I think besides that we had a lot of good effort out there."
The Hilltoppers kept pushing to get back into the game, picking up the pace offensively by hitting 50% from the field in the second half and sinking 5-of-12 (41.7%) from 3-point range. The Cardinals simply matched them basket for basket, hitting 55.6% from the field over the final 20 minutes as both teams scored 48 points in the second half.
The high-water mark for WKU was pulling within 10 points three times over the last 2:40, the last coming on McKnight's jumper with 1:06 to go that made it 90-80.
Louisville's bench outscored the Tops 29-11, helping make up for WKU's 37-29 rebounding edge.
Khristian Lander provided some lift off the bench with eight points, including a pair of second-half 3s. Luke Frampton finished with nine points, hitting 3-of-9 from 3-point range, and Jamarion Sharp had six points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
WKU returns to action Dec. 22 at South Carolina. That 6 p.m. CT game will be televised on the SEC Network.