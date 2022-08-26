Ellard trying to continue WKU’s Australian punter pipeline

The only punter Western Kentucky has had in the first three seasons under head coach Tyson Helton – John Haggerty – came from Australia.
It worked out well, so it only made sense to go across the globe to try to find the next one.
Tom Ellard comes from Melbourne, Australia, and will be the team’s starting punter when the Hilltoppers open the season at 11 a.m. Saturday against Austin Peay at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
“John represented Australia well,” Helton said midway through fall camp. “John was 27 and here comes Tom, and Tom’s 27. Older guys and that maturity factor’s a big thing. They’re just really happy to have a chance to come to the states and compete. Just love the mentality – they’ve got a great, competitive mentality, they love to play the game.”
Haggerty, affectionately referred to as “Big John” as he stood 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, hailed from Sydney, Australia, and made an impact on special teams during his three years with WKU. He had never played American football, but watched it and got involved with Prokick Australia – a company started in 2007 to train, guide and transition Australian athletes to perform at the college and NFL level as kickers and punters.
He made an immediate impact in 2019, using his big leg to set the all-time program record of 45.9 yards per punt on his way to becoming the first Hilltopper punter voted first team all-conference since Brian Claybourn in 2003 and 2004. He followed it up with the second-best punting season in program history in 2020, averaging 45.7 yards on 56 punts. Last season, Haggerty was limited in attempts and didn’t qualify for program records because of WKU’s prolific offense, which finished second nationally in scoring and total offense, but he averaged 48.7 yards on 33 attempts. His career average of 46.5 yards per punt would be first in program history, but he didn’t hit the 150-punt minimum to qualify – he finished with 134 punts in three years.
Haggerty’s now playing professionally with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts – and averaged 48.6 yards per punt through nine games – meaning WKU will need a new weapon for changing field position.
Ellard is hoping to be that guy.
Like Haggerty, Ellard was trained with Prokick Australia. He had never played the American game, but played Australian rules football in the Victorian Football League for six years before deciding to step away.
But then another opportunity came.
“I sort of sat down and reevaluated what I wanted to do and I retired. I was like, ‘I’m done,’ ” Ellard said. “I get a phone call from one of our coaches back home, (Nathan) Chapman, and they sort of spoke and said, ‘Do you want to go to America?’ I’m like, ‘I’ve been up and down on this,’ and they’re like, ‘There might be a scholarship involved and your schooling is sorted out and you get to play football.’ I’m like, ‘Alright, cool.’
“Then they showed me the crowds and I’m like, ‘Alright, I’m going.’ That sold it to me.”
Bowling Green reminded Ellard of his hometown, and when Helton and assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Andy LaRussa recruited Ellard, they “pretty much sold it to me really well,” Ellard said.
“I sort of grew up in a little country town back home in west Australia. This little environment was sort of what drew me towards it. I was speaking to Haggerty about it all. He sort of mentioned it was a bit of a family environment and I’m all about that close connection with the players,” Ellard said. “ … I didn’t think twice about it and committed straight away.”
Ellard had been to America before on trips with his family, but arrived in Bowling Green in January and started getting acclimated to his new home. The cold came as a shock at first, he says, but he got the lay of the land with teammates like kicker Brayden Narveson and receiver Josh Sterns, among others, by going to restaurants and to the bowling alley.
“It was hard for the first two weeks. They didn’t really understand what I was saying and I would just talk my normal language. I talk really fast, so the boys would stand there and look at me and I’m like, ‘You don’t understand what I’m saying, do you?’ ” Ellard said. “But blokes like Brayden and a lot of the other young kids as well have been amazing. My roommate, Josh Sterns, has been incredible. He’s helped me out so much. I think the coaches have been really welcoming, too.”
Ellard said he watched the NFL back home, adding he grew up a Cowboys fan while his dad liked the Raiders, but it took a little while to get used to playing. He said he didn’t understand the snapping yards at first, but after some practice and extra research got used to it.
The equipment was a change, too.
“I reckon the whole pads and helmet thing’s a little bit weird for me because we don’t wear that back home. We just run into each other with nothing. That took me a while to get used to,” he said. “But I’m getting there, that’s for sure.”
LaRussa, who is entering his fourth year at WKU, understands some of the difficulties with playing in a new country. He played two seasons at Glendale (Calif.) College before transferring to Southern Utah. He then played professionally for the Ostia Marines of NFL Italy and was a member of the Italian National Team. He still holds dual citizenship in the U.S. and Italy.
Ellard said it took him 30 hours to get to America, and he hasn’t returned since coming to WKU.
“It’s just understanding at times that he’s far from home and it’s a long way from home. He’s got his work to do and it’s different when your family is up in Louisville or down in Nashville and you’re an hour away and you can see them all the time, so just being a little more understanding at times and knowing that,” LaRussa said during the spring. “When I played, you didn’t have Facetime and different technological advantages that these guys have. I think that helps, but I think just being more understanding about the family stuff and homesickness and not being able to get home or have family come over.
“John’s wife, their family, came out for the first time in two and a half years a couple months ago, so just to see that side of things, that really helped.”
Ellard’s punting strengths differ from Haggerty – “I think Hags has got me in distance because he’s got a bit of a bigger leg than me,” the 5-foot-10, 190-pound freshman said. Ellard said he’s quick on his feet, and that accuracy and consistency have been a focus for him.
“Tom and John are two different people,” LaRussa said. “Obviously if you saw them side-by-side you could tell the immediate difference, but they’re both very natural with the ball in their hand. …Tom being a little bit smaller, he can move around a little bit. John obviously has a tremendous leg. We’re hoping over the course of the next few years to get Tom stronger and he’ll be able to do that.”
Ellard had competed throughout fall for the starting job with Wes Pahl, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound redshirt freshman, who has been at WKU for the last two seasons and didn’t see game action behind Haggerty.
The Australian punter believes the competition with the Columbus, Ga., native leading up to Saturday’s 11 a.m. opener against Austin Peay has helped them both.
“Wes is a great athlete. I think he’s been right on with what he’s doing at the moment,” Ellard said. “I think me and him working together at the moment has been awesome because he pushes me and I push him. There’s always things that even though he’s younger, I learn from him every day and he learns from me every day.
“ ... He came into it hitting it really well and obviously me and him, it’s just good to have those two people competing because we sort of give each other a bit here and there, but at the end of the day it comes down to making us better as athletes and whatever is best for the team, too.”