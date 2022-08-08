Davion Ervin-Poindexter remembers Western Kentucky's game last year against Indiana, when the Hilltoppers lost 33-31 against the Big Ten foe in front of a record crowd of 25,171 people at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
It's part of the reason the running back decided to make the move to Bowling Green.
Ervin-Poindexter was on the opposite sideline for the Sept. 25 game, but the Indiana transfer will be on WKU's side this fall trying to add depth to the team's running backs room.
"Once I talked to coach (Enrique) Davis on the phone and was evaluating my decisions, I thought back to that game and the atmosphere. It was a great atmosphere when we came here and played," Ervin-Poindexter said. "I look back at the season they had last year – they had a big-time season. They played hard, played fast and played physical, so I liked what I'd seen when I came here to play."
The Hilltoppers lost their top two running backs from a year ago – Noah Whittington and Adam Cofield. Whittington had 617 yards and two touchdowns on 101 attempts but transferred to Oregon to continue working with Carlos Locklyn, who left his position as WKU's running backs coach for the same position in Eugene after one year. Cofield had 374 yards and four touchdowns on 81 carries.
WKU returns veteran Jakairi Moses, a 5-foot-9, 195-pound redshirt junior who has been with the program since 2017 and said after the first week of fall practices, "This is my best camp going so far," and Kye Robichaux, a walk-on last year who saw significant playing time. The two combined for 474 yards and four touchdowns on 94 carries.
Ervin-Poindexter is hoping to add more depth to the position.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound redshirt junior spent the past three years at Indiana. He played in each of the Hoosiers' 12 games last year, including starts in the final three games – and rushed for 226 yards and a touchdown on 44 attempts. He was a 2021 Burlsworth Trophy nominee and was Indiana's Chris Beaty Outstanding Walk-on Player of the Year the last two seasons.
"I think I learned big-game experience, how to just not let the pressure affect you, how to stay calm through tough situations, play physical, play fast – there's a lot of fast, explosive people in the Big Ten," Ervin-Poindexter said. "I feel like I got good experience there."
He graduated from Indiana in the spring and decided to try to find a better opportunity to showcase his skills. Ervin-Poindexter – who also caught four passes for 26 yards last year – said he feels "like this offense is the perfect opportunity for me to do that." WKU ranked second nationally last season in points and total yards per game and had the top passing offense.
"I feel like I'm a very well-rounded back," Ervin-Poindexter said. "I can run hard, I can run tough, physical, but I'm also very quick and elusive in space. I feel like I could be a big-time playmaker for this offense."
The Merrillville, Ind., native wasn't with the Hilltoppers for the spring session but arrived for summer workouts. Davis, who joined WKU's staff as running backs coach in January, said the transfer has picked up the offense well so far. WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Ervin-Poindexter has "done some nice things" and that the Hilltoppers have a running back by committee right now.
"A vet guy like him, he comes in and he's prepared to go," Davis said. " ... A guy like him, you look over there and he's looking at his phone and he's looking at film. That's the reason why I feel like he's able to get out here and pick up things as quick as he has, because of that pro mindset, mentality."
The Hilltoppers haven't had a 1,000-yard rusher since Gaej Walker carried the workload and rushed for 1,208 yards on 241 attempts in Helton's first year as the team's head coach in 2019. WKU's offense struggled in a 5-7 2020 season – it ranked 114th in scoring offense at 19 points per game and 120th in total offense at 290.3 yards per game, and was 102nd in rushing at 126 yards per game.
Because of WKU's pass-heavy offense last year under then-offensive coordinator Zach Kittley and with quarterback Bailey Zappe, statistically the Hilltoppers didn't have a strong running season. WKU ranked 121st of 130 teams with 101.6 rushing yards per game, but only four teams – Mississippi State, Stanford, Nevada and Virginia – had fewer rushing attempts than WKU's 347. The Hilltoppers' 4.1 yards per rush were tied for 77th nationally last year.
In addition to Ervin-Poindexter, Moses and Robichaux, WKU has redshirt freshmen Javy Bunton and Zavione Wood and true freshman LT Sanders in the running backs room.
"We call ourselves the BITN, and for real we're trying to be the best in the nation and that's in everything we do on and off the field, spiritually, physically, mentally, emotionally and in every area," Davis said. "I believe each and every one of these guys are bought in and we'll continue to try to thrive for greatness."
WKU is scheduled to open the 2022 season Aug. 27 against Austin Peay. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Houchens-Smith Stadium.