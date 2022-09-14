Part of the reason Davion Ervin-Poindexter decided to transfer to Western Kentucky was the Hilltoppers’ game against Indiana last season at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Now, the running back will get a chance to go back to Bloomington, Ind., where he’ll face his former team Saturday in an 11 a.m. CT game at Memorial Stadium.
“It’s high emotion, it’s high energy week just because I know I get to play against a lot of boys that I graduated with, played with for three years,” Ervin-Poindexter said. “It’s a lot of emotions, a lot of friendly talk back and forth about the game. It’s a high energy week for sure.”
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound redshirt junior spent the last three years at Indiana. He played in each of the Hoosiers’ 12 games last year – including starts in the final three games – and rushed for 226 yards and a touchdown on 44 attempts, and also caught four passes for 26 yards. He was a 2021 Burlsworth Trophy nominee and was Indiana’s Chris Beaty Outstanding Walk-on Player of the Year the last two seasons.
Ervin-Poindexter graduated from Indiana in the spring and decided to try to find a better opportunity to showcase his skills. He chose WKU – who the Hoosiers beat last year 33-31 in front of a record crowd in Bowling Green – and arrived for summer workouts.
“Davion, I’m so proud of him,” Indiana coach Tom Allen told reporters Monday. “When he was here for us as a walk-on just worked so hard, and had to play last year. Just tried to help him find an opportunity to go and get a scholarship. He was able to do that. I just really appreciate his work ethic, his perseverance … and worked his way. He was a really good high school player and developed himself into a really good college player.
“He’s made some really nice runs. He’s one of their leading playmakers on offense and that’s exciting for him. They’ve got several running backs they play with. They’ve got some expanded run game that they really didn’t have as much last year schematically that they’re utilizing, so that makes more things to stop and scheme against. They’ve got three players that they rotate in there, they play them all pretty equally and they’re all able to catch and run and block and do the things they need to do. Very proud of him, and now we’ve got to go find a way to stop him.”
The Merrillville, Ind., native has been the leader in a rushing attack for an offense that’s averaged 43.5 points and 397.5 yards per game in its 2-0 start. He’s rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown on 24 attempts, and also has a 19-yard reception. WKU is averaging 124 yards rushing per game, with running backs Kye Robichaux and Jakairi Moses rotating in, and quarterback Austin Reed accounting for 41 yards and a score on 12 attempts.
“I feel like we practice hard, we practice game speed all the time, so I feel like that translates well to the game. Indiana, this is probably going to be one of the most physical teams we’ve played so far,” Ervin-Poindexter said. “We just have to bring that physicality, we’ve got to match that physicality and we’ve got to be tough up front. They’ve got solid defenders, solid people in the box, good linebackers that I went against every day, so we’ve just got to match that physicality.”
The chance for Ervin-Poindexter to return to his home state and face his former team isn’t lost on the Hilltoppers’ coaching staff this week.
“Davion has been laser focused, as he always is. He acts like a pro, he doesn’t jack around, he doesn’t mess around, but you can definitely see it in his eye. He definitely wants this one,” WKU co-offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “I’m excited to watch him play, to watch him go out there and tote the rock a little bit.”
The Hoosiers are off to a 2-0 start with home wins over Illinois and Indiana, and – while the atmosphere at Houchens-Smith Stadium last year played into Ervin-Poindexter’s decision to move to Bowling Green – he knows it’ll be a good environment to play in at a familiar stadium for him.
“It’s going to be a larger crowd there and it’s going to be a good game,” he said. “It might be a fourth-quarter game if we don’t blow them out. It’s going to be a good game, high intensity. Can’t wait for it.”
While there may be bragging rights on the line with his former teammates and friends, Ervin-Poindexter says he’s trying to approach the matchup like any other week.
“To me, it’s just another game, honestly,” he said. “I’ve just got to have a better game each week – better than I had last week. Yeah, it’s a big game just because it’s my former team, but honestly I’m looking at it as another week. Just because it’s them, I’ve got to put in the same work, I’ve still got to do the same things I’m doing in practice, whether I’m playing Austin Peay or I’m playing Indiana. It’s just another week of hard work, another week of focus.”